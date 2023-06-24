See how your stars are going to align on Saturday, 24 June. Cancer should grab a bestie and head to a museum or community bookstore, Leo must focus on spirituality after an indulgent weekend, Virgo should watch out for power struggles and frenemies, Libra might not be in the most social mood as your weekend kicks off. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to use energy as motivation to seek out new sights.

Let’s see how this Saturday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The vibe won’t slow down for you just because the weekend is officially here. Luckily, gliding from task to task won’t feel like such a burden. However, taking care of yourself should also be a priority. You might receive a small gift from a loved one or the universe later tonight.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Allow your creative whims to lead the way today. These vibes will bring out your natural talents and crafty side, which could garner you an intriguing new admirer. Plan on clocking in some alone time this evening urging you to embrace independence and introspection.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The stars will ask you to create a safe space to process your feelings today. Though you might not need major emotional efforts, you should still consider taking time to recharge and relax in home. Optimism will be easy to come by later tonight, though you’ll want to focus on finding joy from within rather than external sources.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): The stars will ask you to enrich your mind and body today. Your conversations should remain rooted in logic and the pursuit of knowledge. This is the right excuse to grab your bestie and head to a museum or community bookstore. You may need to set boundaries to spend time in your own head this evening. As the night progresses, a restless energy will manifest.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You’ll have your fingers in many pots today. This luminary placement is just right for pursuing flavors, scents, and sounds that help you feel aligned. You can use your keen eye to fully immerse yourself in beauty and luxury. Focus on your spirituality after an indulgent weekend. You’ll feel serious about success when Jupiter becomes active later tonight, bringing disciplined yet optimistic energy to the table.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): The moon continues its journey through your sign today, giving you full permission to prioritize your own needs and weekend agenda. Luckily, people will be eager to spend time with you, giving you free rein to arrange plans for the day. Watch out for power struggles and frenemies, which could lead to misdirected anger in your relationships.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You might not be in the most social mood as your weekend kicks off. While these vibes mix well with sorting through your thoughts and tidying up your space, keeping company may seem taxing. Don’t be afraid to take space to catch up on chores and self-care, craving intimacy before the day ends.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): The vibe will bustle within your community today. Use this energy as motivation to seek out new sights in your neighborhood, and invite a group of friends along for the ride. However, you may close your schedule this evening, especially if chores linger on the horizon. Playfulness will find you before the day ends, marking the appropriate excuse to mix things up.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Though the weekend has begun, your focus will remain on success. These vibes are suitable for mapping out a plan for the foreseeable future. This includes any logistical snags in the past. Watch out for bruised egos which may also hurt your self-esteem.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): The moon will put you in a philosophical and optimistic headspace. Your generous nature will shine through right now, and you may lend a hand with others’ to-do lists and chores. However, you may want to recommit to your own needs, recharging from home. However, a desire for fun will manifest later tonight, which could inspire you to venture away from home to spend the weekend with your besties.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You may slip into tidy-up mode today. These vibes are all about taking out trash in order to evolve. Whether these sentiments apply literally or metaphorically depends on your situation and the health of your most intimate relationships. Watch your words this evening as well-meaning advice may be misconstrued as backhanded compliments or outright criticism.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): The day will bring harmonious energy to your weekend to-do list. These vibes are also appropriate for checking in with your closest companions, especially if it’s been a while since you’ve played catch up. Teamwork will also work well with this luminary placement, marking the apt excuse to arrange a sports outing or a day of board games with your favorite people.

