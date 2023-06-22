See how your stars are going to align on Thursday, 22 June 2023. Aries will feel nostalgic in the wee hours of the morning. Taurus should look forward to summer reading. Gemini will have clarity and motivation to pursue ideas. Cancer will experience a boost in energy levels and a stronger sense of self. Leo should not be afraid to ask for help if needed. Virgo should set boundaries without losing momentum. Libra should invest in kindred spirits and people who uplift their mood. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to feel driven about pursuing their passions.

Sagittarius will express creatively and heartfeltly. Capricorn will find it easy to maintain balance among all the rushes. For Aquarius, it is essential not to feel overwhelmed by the right thing. Pisces should organize their agenda into small, digestible steps.

Let’s see how this Thursday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Things are about to move quickly today but having too much on your plate can make you feel unstable. You’ll feel nostalgic as the sun enters Cancer in the morning, marking summer’s official start. Get into the spirit of the season by enjoying your favorite foods, activities, and music. Later tonight, allow your passionate side to come out.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Your emotions may be a bit scattered today, but you will find your focus through connection with the present. As your curiosity takes hold, you will look forward to summer reading and new forms of study. Harmonious vibes will fill your home, perfect for romantic encounters or self-care.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Your clarity will be sharpened, and you will be motivated to pursue your ideas. Showcase your passion and drive during these vibes. This will be a grounding period for you. The sights, sounds, and scents of the season will awaken your senses. After work, grab your favorite seasonal items from the grocery store.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Put away your screens and avoid being plugged in today. As you connect to these vibes, you’ll access deep spaces within yourself without losing touch with earth’s beauty. Wait for summer ends as the sun enters your sign this morning. Through this, you will experience a boost in energy levels and a stronger sense of self over the month.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): The day will remind you not to let your responsibilities pile up. So, don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it. Try not to be beaten if you get hit with summer blues, putting you in a closed-off headspace. Luckily, a series of positive aspects will elevate the vibe tonight, especially when you embrace spirituality.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Give yourself plenty of space to support yourself through spiritual practices and solitude. Luckily, you’ll find that it’s easy to set boundaries without losing momentum. Expect your social sphere to expand in the coming months. Plan on shutting off your phone to focus on self-care later tonight.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You may feel others are demanding your attention this morning. In spite of your inclination towards friendliness, don’t feel bad about brushing through conversations you are disinterested in. You won’t be antisocial, so invest in kindred spirits and people who uplift your mood. In the coming month, you’ll be motivated to achieve new levels of success, but don’t forget to have fun as well!

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You’ll feel driven about pursuing your passions. Embrace these vibes by becoming more authoritative, and don’t feel guilty about tough negotiations. You’ll be in luck, so don’t be afraid to ask for a little extra support from the other side. Get organized tonight as it will bring order to your mind and heart.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Luck will be on your side but try not to wish for more than you can handle. As your love life unfolds, passion will follow, enhancing your intuition and spiritual resolve. You can set your clock for summer fun and start the season off with just your closest friends. Throughout the evening, there will be good vibes, encouraging you to express yourself creatively and heartfeltly.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Bring out your efficient side to carry you through the week. Take advantage of this energy to get ahead of your to-do list, putting together a seamless schedule for the future. You’ll find it easy to maintain balance among all this hustle and bustle. Keep an open heart as we move through next month, as summer love may also be on the horizon.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Be careful not to feel overwhelmed by the right thing. Your wits will sharpen as you follow the path of love and fun. Take care to implement routines and behaviors that support your physical well-being. Later tonight, try to catch up with your bestie or favorite sibling.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): There may be a rush to your thoughts this morning. Organize your agenda into small, digestible steps. This season, embrace your passions and hobbies, but also make time for your besties. Later tonight, when Luna and Venus are cozying up, take care of your physical self.

