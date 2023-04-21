Know how your stars are going to be aligned this Friday, 21 April 2023. Aries may feel a little disorganised. Today is ideal for Taurus to improve their current situation. Gemini may see strange and confusing dreams. Cancer may face miscommunications and technological malfunctions in the early morning. Leo should not let their guard down in front of people they do not trust. Virgo will find themselves more focused on spirituality. Libra are going to feel less patient than normal throughout the next week. Scorpio may face confusion when it comes to the matters of the heart.

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You may feel a little disorganised. You could struggle with some anxiety. The evening will bring in a relaxing atmosphere, and will lead you to engage in some self-care.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): This day is ideal for improving your current situation, and you will be encouraged by the universe to break away from the status quo. The vibes will nudge you to relax and embrace luxury tonight.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You may see strange and confusing dreams today. You will also sort through old memories and re-evaluate your behaviours throughout the next few weeks. Consider paying attention to your professional goals.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You may face miscommunications and technological malfunctions in the morning. You should focus on watching positive news stories. Friday’s vibes are ideal for indulging in spirituality.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Don’t let your guard down in front of people you do not trust. You will feel inspired to meditate and reflect on your professional goals. This Friday night is ideal for letting your hair down and engaging in some TLC.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You will find yourself more focused on spirituality throughout the next few weeks. Today’s cosmic climate is perfect for making peace with what you cannot control. You will be surrounded by a romantic energy later tonight.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You are going to feel less patient than normal throughout the next week. Fortunately, a cleansing energy will allow you to move on from what is no longer serving you. Consider paying more attention to your health.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You may face confusion when it comes to the matters of heart today. In the meantime, a romantic and creative energy will surround you tonight, so make sure that you focus on your significant other.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): The universe will nudge you to focus on your wellness journey throughout the next week. Today’s cosmic climate will allow you to snap out of any unhealthy routines you have fallen into.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You will want to move away from any individual who doesn’t support you. The current vibes are perfect for indulging in old hobbies and passion projects. You will feel a motivating energy later.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Today’s cosmic climate can bring a messy energy to your heart and home. Consider seeking ways to nurture your mind, body, and soul. You might embrace a little decadence tonight.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You may fall prey to disorganisation and miscommunication. You should spend some extra hours outdoors. Try not to be impulsive. Consider indulging in activities that will make you feel better.

