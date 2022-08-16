On Tuesday, a few of the zodiac signs will see opportunities to enhance their professional status and work on their personal projects, while some others might be rewarded for their hard work

Here's what the stars have in store for you. On Tuesday, a few of the zodiac signs will see opportunities to enhance their professional status and work on their personal projects, while some might get rewarded for their work.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): The moon will continue its journey through Aries' sign today and will share a sweet connection with the Leo sun. The vibes will motivate and encourage Aries to introspect on their identity while reflecting on their mood through the dramatic choices which are solely unique to them. Aries can also expect financial rewards due to a sweet connection between Mercury and Uranus. They could also expect financial rewards if they have been working a little too hard at the office. It is important for Aries to avoid ruffling with their colleagues, which could lead to an intense argument.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Taurus are likely to wake up feeling emotionally at peace and well rested today, owing to the connection between the Aries moon and Leo sun. The atmosphere in the afternoon, however, is likely to become tense and Taurus might end up feeling overly sensitive to the energy surrounding them. Taurus are likely to reconnect with their strength because of the connection between Mercury and Uranus. When the moon begins to make its way into your sign, you are likely to feel more grounded, later in the day.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Geminis should keep a journal at hand today to log any sudden moment of enlightenment or brilliance. It is advisable to watch out for deception or drama of any kind today within your social circles, as the Aries moon squares off with Pluto. Geminis are likely to feel grounded and yet be in a solitary mood during the latter part of the day as the moon enters Taurus.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Cancerians will have an amazing opportunity to elevate their professional and financial aspects today. You should not be afraid of taking credit for all the work you do or have done, as it could bring you into the limelight and thereby bring monetary rewards, You might also get some unexpected news today. You might also make new friends today, so don't shy away if someone strikes up a conversation.

Leo: (23 July- 22 August): Due to a connection between the Aries sun and moon, Leos will feel warm and full of life today. The universe today will push you to become a more enlightened version of the self. You are likely to witness unexpected financial opportunities in your professional life. During the evening, you might see a change in the mood as put you up a resilient yet guarded mood, which is expected to stay till the next two days.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September): Virgos might break unhealthy patterns in their life today and transform themselves into a more evolved version. However, during noon, you might feel at battle with yourself as the motivation to change might be short-lived. Virgos might have to lean into their spirituality to gain the confidence their psyche needs.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Libras are likely to make a headstart in their quest for romance today and might feel flirtatious energy from one of their friends or an acquaintance. You might also feel excited about the future and will finally be able to move past the pain of your past that has been weighing you down. Libras might be in a sensual mood during the later part of the day.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November): Scorpios will be praised and applauded for their performance in the workplace today. It is advisable to work harder to elevate your professional status. You might also want to keep your eyes open today as a secret admirer may reveal itself.

Sagittarius: (22 November- 21 December): You might witness breakthroughs in your personal and professional projects as the day continues to unfold for you. You should not shy away from sharing your thoughts or taking a few chances to achieve that success.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Capricorns must not hesitate to act boldly to achieve their goals today. You might, however, also feel a little tense as the day passes by. You must also watch out for emotional upheaval and power struggles. Capricorns are also advised to not be afraid of putting someone in their place, who tries to pull you down or disrespect you.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You might feel fearful during the day if you are unsure about some people or situations in your life. Aquarius are likely to regain their emotional clarity in the second half of the day. You might get lucky and get some extra minutes to stay under the covers today.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Pisceans must invest in their health and wellness today. Move slowly and don't forget to catch your breath before heading to work. You might be in a generous and optimistic mood. Pisceans must not shy away from complimenting people around them and supporting them. You might also be inspired to push your ideas into reality during the latter part of the day.

