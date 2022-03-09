Horoscope for 9 March: Know what the stars have in store for you this Wednesday

Some zodiacs may want to communicate and socialise in order to heal, while others may opt for solitary time to connect with themselves. Remember to keep calm and go with the flow as patience and persistence is always the key to recovery

Your horoscope for Wednesday has arrived. As the Gemini moon connects with the asteroid, Chiron, the sector that deals with ‘healing’ shall be activated this week.

Some zodiacs may want to communicate and socialise in order to heal, while others may opt for solitary time to connect with themselves. Remember to keep calm and go with the flow as patience and persistence is always the key towards recovery.

Check what the stars have in store for you:

Aries (21 March - 19 April)

Your moon shares a soft connection with the healing asteroid, hence you will look forward to smooth out conflicts and share ideas with people right now. While you would like to converse with people, take a step back in the evening as you could feel overstimulated. Avoid social media pages at least an hour before going to bed so that you can reduce insomnia.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May)

You will be filled by healing vibes and all those emotions which have been cramped up in your psyche till now shall finally get some clarity. You will make peace with your emotions and understand them. However, cut down on your social media time dear Bull, as too much scrolling can leave you in an emotional state, especially if you begin to compare yourself with the highly edited photos that you encounter on social media.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June)

Sweet Gemini, the moon is in your sign today and hence it’s your day. Prioritise your emotional needs and make your way towards abundant healing. Celebrate the mark you have made within the society and look forward to continue your brilliance in the future. Your intuitive and empathic abilities will be heightened over the next few weeks, so plan your goals accordingly.

Cancer (21 June - 22 July)

Darling Cancer, you wish to bare your soul with someone this week. However, you want to be selective in choosing who to reveal these emotions to, picking only those who you can trust. Your spirituality and bond with the universe shall also be strengthened and the energy around you will be perfect for meditation and divination.

Leo (23 July - 23 August)

The cosmic climate has brought a supportive connection in your life through the power of healing. Random acts of kindness, exchanging pleasantries with neighbours and helping people, engage in all these philanthropic activities. You will work on yourself and also make personal changes in the next few weeks.

Virgo (August 23- September 22)

Your tactful mind and thoughtfulness towards situations will be admired by those around you. You may make new friends and also celebrate some auspicious events with the family together. Some religious activities are also in line. On the professional side, you may take a few risks in your business and work.

Libra (23 September - 22 October)

You will experience a dilemma and may find your mind to be entangled in some doubtful thoughts today. Some discontentment with family members may also arise, but make sure to mind your own business and not interfere in other’s matters. You may also see some ups and down in the business that you are doing, but do not worry as your boss will appreciate you for the hard work and persistence that you display.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November)

A powerful and efficient mood rules your life today, darling Scorpion. Use this energy to make big plans, to complete your to-do list and also take control of your life. An abundance of inspiration is going to come your way this week and will help you in healing through art and creativity.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December)

A little bit of fun is always good, dear archer. If you wish to socialise then go ahead, but just try to complete your important tasks within time and do not blow off your to-do list. Make sure to spend some time at home also, as it is necessary to recharge yourself and also balance between work, home and your social life.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January)

It’s the time to nurture and pamper yourself, dear sea-goat. There are chances that you may get promoted at a job also and if you have children, you will be happy to see them succeed in their tasks. Be cautious in investing money in the stock market. Also remember that friends are lovable, however, they cannot be trusted much.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February)

Healing comes your way through learning and conversation, dear water-bearer. However, try to avoid any potential arguments that can stem from the blink of a hat. Your planetary placement will help in stabilising your emotions over the next several weeks, hence honour your thoughts that keep going in your heart and mind.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March)

Indulge in retail therapy, or purchase some home involved items to heal through interior designing and quick tidying up. Your intuition and mental clarity will gain strength, allowing you to speak the truth and have meaningful conversations with those you love.

