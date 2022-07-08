Horoscope for 8 July: Check astrological prediction for all zodiac signs

Under Friday’s skies, some zodiac signs may get a new job, others may be proud of their children. Students may attempt to learn new things. Some might even face extra workload at the workplace

For a few zodiac signs, there might be ups and downs while others will get confused about their career. People in business might see some positive results.

Here is what the day looks like for different zodiac signs:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You may get a new job. Small scale industries will be successful. You may plan to go on a pilgrimage. You will take part in social activities. You will be earning profits from the stock market. You will dominate your opponents.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You might go for a vacation with your life partner. You will be successful in recovering outstanding money from debtors. You will be appreciated for your presence of mind. You will be getting excellent results in the business. Be understanding and nice to your children. Your advice will prove to be beneficial for others.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You will do your work brilliantly at the workplace. You will get big success with your hard work and diligence. You might get into arguments with your family members. People may start to avoid you because of your bitter tongue. Do not impose your thoughts on others. It is advisable that you make some time for your hobbies.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Students will attempt to learn new things. A plan of yours will be successful with the help of your friends. Your hectic schedule will drain all your energy. There will be extra work at your workplace. Love will be there in your marital relationship. Your boss might oppose you.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): People linked with politics may get promoted. The obstacles in your auspicious ceremony will go away. You might make some significant changes in your business. You will have to help your younger siblings. You will be winning legal disputes. You will have positive energy.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Don’t let your negative thoughts have an impact on you. You will have ups and downs, the entire day. You will solve each of your problem sensibly. You might have confusion about your career. Distinguished people will face humiliation. Do not make a big promise to anyone.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You may learn some new technologies. You will perform nicely at your workplace. You will perform all your work in a responsible manner and get positive results of your hard work. You might also get some delightful news over phone.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You are advised to follow a disciplined and healthy daily routine else your health may deteriorate. You will be physically tired. Be cautious while investing money in new projects. Do not waste your time on unnecessary activities. You will take some action to achieve your selfish motives.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You may go shopping with your family members. Property disputes will get resolved. You will be having cordial relationships with your relatives. People will get impressed with your thoughts. Your business projects will bring positive results for you. There are chances that a wish of yours may get fulfilled.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You will be happy and proud of your children’s success. You will get excited about the discussion of the marriage of your children who are of marriageable age. You will be excited at the success of your children. You might be making some important decisions at your workplace. You will be getting good financial opportunities.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will be appreciated for your work performance at your office. You might be facing some problems due to your lack of focus. High-rank officers will get envious of you. Disputes regarding ancestral property will be resolved. Your work quality will improve.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Be careful about the legal matters your are dealing with at present. Stay away from people who are involved in unlawful activities. Stomach disorders may create trouble for you. Some of your work may get stuck. Don’t be too emotional in your love relationship. You will be taking interest in music and acting.

