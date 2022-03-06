Horoscope for 6 March: Check what the stars have in store for you this Sunday

Keep stress at bay and rest for a while to recharge yourself for the week ahead

The weekend is here and so is your daily horoscope! Under Sunday skies, most zodiac signs will relax and unwind over the weekend. It is advisable to address everything with a calm mind and also reconnect with nature and spirituality. Try to stay diligent and focussed during low phases. Keep stress at bay and rest for a while to recharge yourself for the week ahead.

Here's what the stars have in store for you on 6 March:

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

You could feel some disruptions in sleep during the very early hours, due to a harsh connection between Mars and Venus. Take things slow and do not get anxious about the past or your future. Try to think just about your next move and relax by embracing good food or luxury.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May)

Now is the opportunity to prioritise your needs and ambitions. However, you could feel stressed and face issues in balancing work, relationships and personal time. Anxiety over the upcoming week could also creep in. It is best to connect with your body and soul and also try to lean into love.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

The alignment of stars is a sign for rough waters during the weekend. While you may find yourself torn between responsibilities and desires, your subconscious will also activate itself, putting you into a reflective and quite mood. Your thoughts might seem to pace actively, so sit down, think, write and then seek the direction in which you would like to move.

Cancer (21 June 21- 22 July)

You will connect with an extended circle of friends but can also experience some drama and tension within your community. Try too smooth out any issues that arise among your group of companions but always remember to protect your own energy in the process.

Leo (23 July 23- 23 August)

The fiercest of all the zodiacs, it’s now time to set boundaries and draw the line with people, dear Leo. Highlight your need for personal space and do not feel guilty about pushing away those who cause stress. Surround yourself with people who balance you emotionally, genuinely care about your health and mental well-being and those who lift you up.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

Let go of all your worries and responsibilities this weekend and reconnect with your spiritual side today. Spend time with nature and observe the beauty that surrounds you this Sunday. Time spent in a natural surrounding may be incredibly therapeutic for you, even if it’s only for a few hours. Quietening down your mind may seem difficult, but give yourself permission to let go off all issues and spent some spiritual time.

Libra (23 September - 22 October)

Chances of huge financial gains are rife during the weekend. Those who are invested in electronic businesses will see a growth. If there is a long-standing problem that is disturbing you, this weekend you will get rid of it. Those who are married will experience romance in their lives today.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November)

Avoid taking hasty decisions as they can cost you a lot. Your productivity could get affected this weekend and you might also encounter high blood pressure related problems. But if you have lent money, you will recover it from debtors. On the personal side, intimacy will increase in your love relationships.

Sagittarius (22 November 22- 21 December)

You will find yourself in a helpful mood today, but your efforts to assist family or friends might not be appreciated. Do not let your mood suffer because of this and give advice only if you are able to do so. Watch your words because you can end up saying something that comes out in the wrong way, leaving you with a sinking and remorseful feeling.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

Your cosmic alignment may put you in the mood to go out and have some fun with friends. However, your pals may not be conducive to such wishes and chaos can get in the way of arranging meetups. If your companions cancel plans at the last minute, do not hold grudges or let it hit your ego because your friends are too wrapped in their own issues. Nurture your creative side in the free time and keep hopes of meeting your buddies again.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

You will have the desire to stay indoors this Sunday. Lay low, stay in bed and recover from a tough week’s work. Do not feel guilty about relaxing as it is necessary to fully recharge yourself. Although requesting is not your favorite thing, dear water-bearer, ask for help or comfort from someone if you feel the need for it.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

If you are in a romantic relationship and are waiting for your family’s approval, chances are that they might approve of your love relationship now. Today is also favourable for making new partnerships. You will see an increase in business revenue and your work efficiency will also increase. Try to keep the atmosphere jolly and maintain a cordial relationship with your neighbours.

