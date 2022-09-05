Horoscope for 5 September: Here is what your stars have in store for you this Monday 

This Monday, many of you will feel overwhelmed by pessimistic thoughts. While your buddies will lift your spirits, you need to be more proactive about interacting with them

This Monday, the nation will celebrate Teachers’ Day with great enthusiasm. While all educators will be feeling special today, what about the rest of us? If you’re keen to know how this day is going to go, you are in the right place. This Monday, many of you will feel overwhelmed by pessimistic thoughts. While your buddies will lift your spirits, you need to be more proactive about interacting with them. The evening may bring lots of cheer and even a bit of romance. Here is what 5 September has in store for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You will feel a bit out of sorts if you spend your whole weekend having too much fun or not getting enough rest. Your responsible side will help you go through the workday ahead. You will not feel like chatting with your coworkers between tasks. You will have an opportunity to work on your health and this would help to raise your energy levels. You will be inspired to eat healthy and get to bed at a reasonable time.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The day is perfect for manifestation rituals and asking the universe for a little help. You will get a stream of supportive energy that will allow you to nurture your soul and will also facilitate you with the process of drawing boundaries with anyone who is not contributing towards your emotional well being.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Jealous behaviors may bring out the worst within you or your friends today morning. Do not engage in mean-spirited conversations and unnecessary gossip, or karma may teach you a lesson. Avoid using social media tonight, switch off your phone and take a relaxing salt bath.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Avoid over-sharing your thoughts or being vulnerable. You will be in a mood for love and companionship. The evening time will have a cheerful vibe for letting down your guard and catching up with loved ones. A bit of romance may also come along in your life and surprise you.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): You may get caught up in the minutia of your day, making it difficult for you to find ways to move through your tasks without getting stuck in the logistics of it all. Though success will be a huge priority for you, you should permit yourself to move slowly and embrace a bit of luxury.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Your ego may get hurt this morning if you are not exactly where you want to be financially, dear Virgo. Planning for large purchases may also become a bit disheartening, as you may realize that it may take more time to buy your dream house or get a new car. Luckily, you’ll later get a chance to reclaim your gratitude and a sense of monetary stability.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The people around you may seem to be more cold than they usually do. Try not to take it personally if your colleagues or family members appear to be more curt than usual. At night you will have a chance to get a comfort that your heart seeks. You will also feel confident in your ability to succeed. This would encourage you to engage in a bit of nurturing and emotional exchange.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): There’s a risk that you could wake up on the wrong side of the bed in the morning. You may be pessimistic today especially if you focus on negative circumstances or interactions. Luckily, your friends will gather in to lift your spirits in the evening. However, you will have to take the initiative of interacting with them.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): You may get overwhelmed by both the material and digital realms today. Try to meditate as the day might be rocky at work today. You will get better as the morning progresses but you have to set boundaries with loved ones who are taking too much of your attention. Permit yourself to indulge in a bit of pampering this evening.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Your patience will be very low this morning. You should not feel guilty for stepping back from your phone and social interactions. This will help to avoid conflicts. You will feel much more like yourself in the evening. You should indulge in a creative hobby or your favorite spiritual practice.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You may struggle to tap into your gratitude this morning. You will feel disconnected from the beauty surrounding you. The evening will restore warmth to your heart.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): You won’t have patience for petty interactions. you may be forced to wear a smile while interacting with others. In the evening you will have an opportunity to connect with your nearest and dearest.

