Check what the stars say for you this Friday, 5 August. Students may get some big career opportunities. Others might get good profits in business.

Want to know what your future holds this Friday? Well, here you go.

Geminis may win property-related disputes. Virgos will feel nostalgic. For Taurus, love will increase in your marital relationship. Sagittarians will come across big orders in business.

Those associated with the sales and marketing sector might get some good profits today. Students may get some big career opportunities. Some zodiacs could tie the knot soon. A long business trip is in the cards for a few of you.

Check what your stars say for this Friday, 5 August:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You will get a chance to attend an auspicious ceremony. Marriage might be on the cards for some. Workload will increase in government-related jobs. You will be overjoyed with the success of your children. Taking a few risks in business could get you excellent profits.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Students will be looking to broaden their career prospects. Your standard of living will increase in the coming days. Love will increase in your marital relationship this Friday. Your opponents at work will be overawed by you.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): A new business venture could bring success. Geminis are advised to keep their opinions to themselves today. Your reputation will increase in society. You should be flexible and adapt to your workplace. Positive vibes will abound in your home. You may win property disputes. Some may go on a business trip soon.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): Your job performance will be criticised. Some might propose to their romantic interest today. You might suffer from some health-related problems. Do not trust your new friends too much. You should focus on your work instead of interfering in others’ matters. Students may get some big career opportunities.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Leos are advised to maintain transparency in business partnerships. Your cash crunch problem will be solved. There will be good profits in IT related jobs. Some of your secrets may get exposed.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will solve all your problems with tact and politeness today. Your creative skills will develop. You might buy a few presents for your kids. You will feel nostalgic. You will make your loved ones feel proud of you. Your advice will benefit others.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Investing money without proper research might cause some financial losses. Your talent will be recognised. Do not brag about your achievements. You will need to work extra hard to get success at the workplace. You might plan to start some new work today.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You might experience a lot of stress in the first half of the day. Scorpios are advised not to disregard their own principles in life. Avoid travelling too far for the next few days. Some of you might face financial problems. Bile acid and gas-related problems may trouble you under Friday’s skies.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You might get big orders in the business this Friday. You will overcome workplace hurdles. Romance is in the air. Your elders will be happy with your choices in life. There will be peace and prosperity in your life today. Exam results will be favourable.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You will work hard to fulfill all your aspirations. There will be huge financial gains from a foreign trip. You could suffer from digestive issues today. People associated with the sales and marketing field might get some big clients. Business profits will be above expectations.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Your life partner may get upset with you for some reason. You should stay away from challenging endeavours. Your colleagues at work will not support you. Trading in the share market and making risky investments will increase your troubles.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You might come face to face with new opponents. Do not allow any room for doubt and suspicion in your love life. Your interest in spirituality will heighten. Take care of your children’s health. You will be unable to focus on any task.

