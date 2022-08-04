Horoscope for 4 August: Scorpios might face money problems, Aries to reconnect with old pals this Thursday

This Thursday will be favourable for graphic designers and advanced technology professionals. Those planning to recover outstanding dues will see positive results. Youngsters looking for a job might hear good news. Some might face increased workload at the office

Here is how your stars are aligned this Thursday. A few zodiac signs might receive some delightful news from loved ones. The day is going to be favourable for graphic designers and advanced technology professionals. Those planning to recover outstanding dues will see positive results. Youngsters looking for a job might hear good news. Check what your stars say for you this Thursday, 4 August:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Your married life will remain pleasurable under Thursday’s skies. Your children will happily obey all your orders. You might connect with your old friends on the internet. You might strengthen some professional relationships. Youngsters may get new jobs soon. You might go out for dinner with your life partner and enjoy your time together.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You might get a good chance to change your job in the coming days. A conspiracy by your enemies will backfire. Your plans of recovering outstanding money will fructify. You will be extremely proud of your children’s success. Your mind will be preoccupied today.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Property-related disputes will get over. Do not take advice about your personal life from others. You may plan to conduct a religious ceremony in the coming weeks. You will be worried about your children’s future. Old diseases may bother you again. You will receive guidance from wise people.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): There will be an extra workload at the office this Thursday. You will get a chance to amend strained relationships. Cancerians are advised to make careful investments in real estate. Students may get some good career opportunities. People in business will be worried about legal issues cropping up.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): High-ranking officers may appreciate you for your work. Money-related problems will be resolved. You might receive some delightful news today about your loved ones. You will participate in social activities to keep yourself busy. You should give enough time to your love relationship. You will perform all your tasks meticulously.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): If you are planning to take a business loan, you might see success. Working with team spirit will help you finish your tasks on time. There might be some discord in your family. The health of your family members may be a matter of concern for you. Maintain a disciplined daily routine.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You will have a productive day at the workplace. An increase in your income will motivate you to work harder. The day is particularly favourable for graphic designers and advanced technology professionals. There will be a light-hearted atmosphere in your family. Do not share your secrets and plans with others; some might try to take unfair advantage of that information.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Unnecessary expenses may disturb your budget. A slight caution and thoughtfulness on your part will open new doors for you. Avoid going out in the rain. Your mind will be dominated by fear and nervousness today. Overthinking may spoil your work. Do not overstep your boundaries in your love relationship.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will make good use of your talent and skills. Your dedication and work efficiency will greatly inspire others. The day is favourable for small business owners. Your opponents will stay away from you. You might achieve huge success in competitive exams.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You will be happy to complete your office work on time. You will be less enthusiastic about dating and romance in the coming days. Your colleagues will be pleased with you today. You will spend most part of your day with your life partner and children. Do not ignore your children’s mistakes.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Your self-confidence will be low. People working in big companies will be dissatisfied with their job. Today, you should indulge in some TLC. Do not let anyone manipulate or deceive you into changing your decisions. Patients suffering from diabetes should take care of their health.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Today, you must avoid eating outside food and give preference to home-cooked light meals. Do not trust anyone blindly. Your relationship with your boss may turn hostile, but you should remain patient in every situation. Present your point of view confidently and politely without any hesitation.

