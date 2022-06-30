Horoscope for 30 June: Check how the stars are aligned for you this Thursday

People associated with technical fields will have a strong position in their career. Working professionals will receive support from their seniors. For a few zodiac signs, the entire day will remain favourable so make the most of it

For a few zodiacs signs, the entire day will remain favourable so make the most of it. Check how this Thursday will turn out for you:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Today, you will be happy with the completion of your hindered work. You might participate in some religious events this Thursday. You will be pleased to finish all your tasks on time. Try to maintain cordial relationships with your colleagues. There are high chances of a foreign trip for a few. You might get an important role in the workplace. Always respect each other’s feelings in a love relationship.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Do not get yourself entangled in controversies or disputes. Remember to stick to facts while speaking as you might be humiliated for lack of factual information. You will get ample chance to spend quality time with your life partner. Few will try to lecture you on some topic. You will find it hard to build rapport with your colleagues today. You might get angry with your children.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You will be honoured in your office for hard work and dedication put in. The circumstances in business will remain favourable for you today. There will be affection in your love relationship. You will plan to go on vacation soon. Your life partner may gift you something special. Working professionals will receive support from their seniors.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): A lot of thoughts and opinions will keep your mind overwhelmed. Some important belonging of yours may get lost today. Seek expert consultation before investing money. Your dominance may decrease at the workplace. Do not let anyone provoke you to give unnecessary reactions. You might suddenly lose your temper.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August): Your business trip will fructify. You will be satisfied with your achievements accomplished at the office. The day is favourable for starting a new business. Your self-confidence will increase with time. Some important work will be completed in the evening.

Virgo: (24 August - 22 September): Your reputation and standard will increase in the society. People associated with technical fields will have a strong position in their career. There might be huge profits in the stock market this Thursday. You will be greatly influenced by your colleagues. You will be able to solve your business problems soon. Control your expenses and look into investments or savings. Those looking to get married might get good proposals today.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You will make acquaintances with people in business who will help you learn. You might make new friends at the workplace. The day is going to be favourable for paying old debts. You might start some new work or take up a new project. You will plan to go on pilgrimage with family and friends soon. The day is good to resolve disputes or any family matter.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You will not be able to give enough time to your marital relationship. You will be concerned about your goals. Workload will increase at the office. Try to remain flexible and adaptable. There will be success in research-based work. Do not show off your talent and capabilities.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December): The entire day will remain favourable to you. Your married life will be pleasurable. You might sign some big business deals today. Guests may arrive at your home unannounced so be prepared. Avoid unnecessary interaction with strangers. Do not take too much pressure at the work place. There will be a festive atmosphere in your family.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You might learn new technologies and skills today. Don’t think about separation in a love relationship. Students should seek advice and guidance from experienced people in their studies. You should remain patient today. Love will increase in your personal relationships. High-rank officers will be in your favour.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Few of you might start a new business in partnership. You might do some shopping for your life partner. You will get a chance to learn from your bitter experiences of the past. You will be worried about your children’s future. Pay attention to the hygiene level of your food. People associated with politics may get promoted to a higher position.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Government employees may face some problems today. Your bad company will become the reason of your losses. You will be under pressure to complete all your hindered tasks. You will share your experiences with your friends. Avoid being selfish and rude to others. Some of you might get a new beginning in your career.

