Horoscope for 3 May: Check out what the universe has in store for you this Tuesday

Here is your daily horoscope for today. On 3 May, the day will be favourable for those seeking job opportunities. Many zodiac signs are advised not to be careless about their health and diet. This Tuesday will prove to be lucky for some in terms of financial matters, work and career.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Those who are unemployed will find success in job interviews under Tuesday's skies. Some of you will have a telephonic conversation with your distant relatives that will make you glad. Aries are advised to pay full attention to the emotions of their life partner. Few will feel better by sharing their feelings with a loved one.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May): Under Tuesday’s skies, you might think about investing in property. Those who are looking to get married will get proposals under today's skies. Some of you will keep to yourself to concentrate more on work and career. There will be a significant surge in business today. You might participate in some important meetings at the workplace.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Geminis are advised not to borrow money today as the time is not right. Students will get distracted from their studies under Tuesday’s skies. Some may see their authority decrease at the workplace. You might receive some negative news by the end of the day. Do not be careless about your health at any cost.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): Today, you will have an excellent time with your life partner. Your children’s career-related problems will be resolved soon. Your past experiences will benefit you under Tuesday’s skies. Some of you might do something innovative in your business. Also, some new business ideas may emerge in your mind. Your family atmosphere will remain pleasant and happy.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): The day will remain favourable for people associated with construction-related work. You will be happy and content in your personal and professional life. Today, you will work with team spirit and resolve some complicated issues. You will need to pay attention to marketing-related activities as it will fetch benefits to your company. Working professionals will get promoted, while few will see a hike in salary.

Virgo: (23 August- 22 September): You will experience a sense of inner peace and contentment under Tuesday’s skies. You might have to fulfil others’ responsibilities today. All your work will be completed as per your expectations, making you happy by the end of the day. The hindrances coming in your foreign travel will get over soon. Private sector employees may get promoted, with many being assigned more responsibilities and duties.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October): Libras are advised not to rely on others when it comes to your important work. Also, be careful as your rivals may try to take advantage of your feelings. People of this zodiac sign should remain careful about their health and diet. Some of you might feel weak due to anemia and vitamin deficiency. There are chances of sudden changes at the workplace under Tuesday’s skies.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November): Today, your married life will be romantic. Few are going to reap the rewards of their past efforts soon. New partners may join your business today. Participating in auspicious ceremonies or events will be beneficial for you. Many of you will dominate debates and other discussions with your speech or ideas.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December): You will get rid of legal hurdles in the coming days, so be patient. You should stay away from the company of bad people. Spiritual discourse may change your perspective and thinking under today's skies. Those who suffer from high blood pressure are advised to control their temper today.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January): Today, you will earn name and fame in society because of your hard work and dedication. The day will remain favourable for people associated with research-based work. People will respect your creativity and talent under Tuesday’s skies. The hindrances coming in your love marriage will get over soon. Try to take proper rest today and lighten up your workload and other responsibilities.

Aquarius: (20 January- 18 February): Your boss may lose their trust on you to some extent, so be careful and alert at the workplace. Aquarians should not dodge their work and responsibilities. Under Tuesday’s skies, you will be at a low point mentally and physically. Also, do not stress about unnecessary things and work on your goals.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March): You will get encouragement and help from some prominent persons today. Do not stop making efforts at the workplace, good results will show with time. Your advice will benefit others personally. Try to remain positive in every situation that comes your way.

