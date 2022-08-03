Horoscope for 3 August: Check how the stars are aligned for you under Wednesday’s skies

People working in the private sector might get promoted and others will see a rise in salary. The time is favourable for purchasing a new property or a vehicle for some. The income of IT and software professionals will increase. Media professionals might get honoured for their work and passion.

Check what your stars say for you this Wednesday:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Investing money in the business will increase your profits. Students may secure admission to higher education institutions. There are high chances of success in interviews. Hindered government-related work will restart soon. You should make the most of your time.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You might face some hindrances at the workplace. Be careful if you are planning to go on a journey. Do not do anything in haste. Countless thoughts will cross your mind today. Stay away from bad company. You will have cordial relationships with senior officials.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): People in politics will be concerned about their reputation. There will be some financial gains from the stock market and mutual funds. You might have some misunderstandings with your business partners. You might conduct a religious ceremony today. You will start a new work at the right time.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will make good use of your creativity this Wednesday. Keep all your precious belongings with care. Acidity and gas-related problems may trouble you. Do not blame others for your mistakes. You might sign an important business deal with some big company. Avoid direct confrontation with your rivals.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Your soft nature and behaviour will be admired by all. Those waiting to get married might hear good news. You will be happy with the success of your children. Some long-awaited work may get started today. You will remain busy with your household chores. The time is favourable for purchasing new property or vehicle. You might go on vacation with your life partner.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Your reputation will increase at the job. People will be inspired by you. You will get good support from your life partner. You might face some legal hurdles today. Your colleagues at work may disagree with you. You will spend money on material comfort.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Do not trust strangers much. Do not start any new work post noon. You will make practical decisions today. The workload will decrease at the office. You will be proud of your achievements so far. Do not pay much importance to the advice of other people.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You might get confused about your plans. You should be careful when cracking a joke. You will pay keen attention to the need and comfort of your family. Your family atmosphere will remain pleasant today. Those who are single may get marriage proposals.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): The income of IT and software professionals will increase. The profit in the business will be more than your expectation. Property disputes will resolve soon. Unmarried people seeking to tie the knot might get marriage proposals. There will be a success in legal matters.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Do not interfere in others’ matters. The day will be highly favourable for doctors. You might make some important financial decisions today. Media professionals may get honoured for their work. You might develop some allergies due to sudden change in weather.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): People working in the private sector might get promoted. The business associated with the engineering sector might earn good profits today. You might purchase some antique items this evening. You may get sick due to changing weather conditions.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Try to maintain a disciplined daily routine. You will get a chance to acquire new knowledge. Your influence will increase among prominent people. Keep your arrogance in check and remember to respect others’ feelings also. You will try to work according to your interest. Your marital relationship will be romantic under Wednesday’s skies.

