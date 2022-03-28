Horoscope for 28 March: Keen to know how the stars are aligned for you on Monday?

On 28 March, some of the zodiac signs will be concerned about their career and future under Monday’s skies, whereas some others might be very satisfied with their achievements

Aries: (21 March- 19 April)

Your long pending work may get completed today. The time is favourable for you to finalise some important deals. You will seek guidance from your father. Aries will be very satisfied with their achievements today. Your relationship with your partner will nourish. Your authority at your workplace will increase under today’s skies.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May)

You will be able to achieve your targets today. There is a possibility of earning handsome profits in the business. You will witness a cordial relationship with your business partner. People will admire you for your religious nature. There is a high chance of you taking an interest in research work. You might also plan a vacation with your family. You will work harder to grow your business.

Gemini: (21 May- 20 June)

Geminis might be a little upset and concerned about their future and career. Geminis must remain cautious while lending and borrowing money. It is advisable to not believe in unfounded rumours. You must try to maintain a balance between your expenses and income. Your carelessness in legal matters might cost you greatly.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July)

Cancerians will spend romantic and quality time with their life partner. You will see an increase in your reputation in society under today’s skies. Cancerians will profit from property deals. You might spend some money on clothes and gadgets. Unemployed people have a high chance of getting a new job.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August)

Leos must remain loyal and committed to their responsibilities. They will be benefitted greatly from the acquaintance of wise people. Leos will be able to resolve the problems surrounding and affecting their love life. You must refrain from imposing your opinions on others. You will get excellent results in competitive exams today. You must also try to overcome your shortcomings.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September)

Virgos must maintain privacy in their love relationships. Think carefully before speaking. It is advised to look after your health in the changing weather. You might get some new information online. There might also be huge profits in commission-based work.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October)

Libras should tread with caution in business-related matters today. Some of your old disputes may re-emerge today. You must respect the feelings of your family members. Many might not get the opportunities to perform your desired tasks. You must try to take some time to pursue your hobby. Some might also feel unwell.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November)

Scorpions must work with patience today. You might think of changing your job. You might also end up borrowing money or taking a loan to start a new business. A new income source will be generated for you. Discussing matters with influential and prominent people will be beneficial for you.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December)

You must stay away from the company of bad people. Try to be patient and confident. There is a possibility of you getting into conflicts with high-ranking officers. You must be nice to your friends. There might be a chance for you to travel abroad. You must not spoil your relationship with your brother.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January)

Intimacy in personal relationship will increase under today’s skies. You will get rid of your financial problems today. Capricorns will have strong relationships with their business partner today. You might also receive a job offer from some big company. Your family will have a joyous atmosphere overall. People involved in businesses might consider changing their marketing strategy.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February)

You must stay away from intoxicating substances today. Do not trust anyone blindly, especially your friends. You might also complain of pain in the upper back and shoulders. Those preparing for competitive exams should focus on their studies.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March)

Pisceans must not shirk away from helping their friends today. You will get rid of any relationship dilemmas today. You will also be able to execute your work with your sheer willpower and determination, which you have been finding difficult to complete till now. You might be a little apprehensive about your future today. Your boss will be pleased with you.

