Horoscope for 27 April: Keen to know how the stars are aligned for you this Wednesday?

Here is your daily horoscope:

Under Wednesday's skies, the day will prove favourable for some of the zodiac signs in money-related matters. Some of the zodiac signs will receive love and support from their family members whereas, some others might have a worrisome day.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April) - Aries are advised to complete their important tasks during the first half of the day. You should discuss the matter with your family members instead of overthinking it. Students will have many doubts in their minds. You will be a little agitated. People will appreciate your performance. Some past investments may give good returns.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May) - The day is favourable for financial matters. You may start some new work. Mutual harmony and understanding will increase in your family. You will receive good support from other people. Your love and devotion will increase for your life partner. You might receive some delightful news from your close friends.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June) - You might make new connections on social media. You will receive love and blessings from your father. You might start from scratch to deal with problems. You will be very excited about your tasks today. You will be in a stronger position at the workplace in the second half of the day. Don’t get yourself unnecessarily entangled in any matter.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July) - Today, you will have to make some tough decisions about your relationship. You might complain of a stomach ache. You might have arguments with high-rank officers. Post noon, the business situation will get better. You will be worried about the health of some family members. You will find it hard to properly manage your money.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August) - Working professionals will be concerned about their salary. Don’t do anything under pressure. You will find it difficult to maintain a balance between personal and professional life. You will actively participate in social activities. Leos might complain of pain in legs. The day will commence on a positive note for Leos.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September) - You will be in a dominating position at home as well as workplace. Business people will receive help and support from their fellow business owners. Virgos will spend quality time with their family. Your decision-making skills will be put to test today. The day will be favourable with a lot of new opportunities.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October) - You may get very serious about your education and career. You will make time from your schedule and complete your hindered work. You will be full of confidence. Respect the thoughts of your beloved partner, don’t disregard them. Perform meditation and Yoga for mental peace.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November) - You will receive good support from your siblings. Make sure that no one gets hurt or feels insulted because of you. Scorpions will get a chance to mend strained relationships. You will get success at the workplace. Scorpios will see an improvement in the health of ailing people.

Sagittarius: (23 November - 21 December) - Your work will be appreciated for its quality and excellence. You will receive love and affection from your family members today. Heart patients should avoid oily and fried food. You might plan to pursue further studies in your professional domain. The day will remain favourable for Sagittarius today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January) - Your mental state will get better in the second half of the day. Don’t be too eager to trust everything that you hear. Diabetes patients should take a healthy diet. You will help your kids with their studies. Those associated with artistic fields may get honoured. You will try to hone your skills.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February) - Don’t blame others for your mistakes. You will be bold and fearless. Today you will reap the reward of your backbreaking work. Follow social distancing norms in crowded places. Youngsters will be concerned about their careers. The entire day will prove favourable for you today.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March) - You luck will fully favour you today. It will also help you to bag some big business deals. Pisceans must give importance to the feelings of their life partner. You will see love and affection in their relationships today. You will give great importance to your business acquaintances. Your family tensions will be resolved.

