Horoscope for 25 March: Here’s what the stars have in store for you under Friday’s skies

Here is your daily horoscope.

On 25 March, some of the zodiac signs will be happy and delighted with their children's behaviour, while some others will earn handsome profits today.

Here is your horoscope for this Friday:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April)

Aries will spend their money on the education of their children. It is advisable to listen to your well-wishers today. You must avoid using unpleasant words while interacting with others. Aries should refrain from pursuing anything aggressively. You will also find solutions to your marriage related problems today. You might feel lethargic today.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May)

Your immune system might weaken and this might cause some health-related problems for you. You must drink plenty of water today. There might be some conflicts in your marital relationship. You should avoid multitasking today. You might also find yourself under stress because of family responsibilities.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June)

Students will witness success in their higher education. Geminis will be extremely happy to receive the support of their life partner in matters related to the professional front. You will also spend quality time with your children today. You are likely to receive help from high-ranking officers. You will also be able to realize some big aspirations. Your day will begin on a positive note this Friday.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July)

The family atmosphere for Cancerians will remain pleasant today. You will also take part in religious activities. Cancerians might be worried about their children's future today. Some might complain of a sore throat under Friday's skies. You may make some investments in the stock market today. You should not pay attention to baseless talks today. You will also gain interest in tech-based businesses today.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August)

Leos might be exhausted today because of the excessive workload. You will also make contributions to social activities. There might be some stress because of your love relationship. Leos must refrain from making any hasty decisions in marriage proposal related matters. Your relationship with your relatives and friends will be cordial today.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September)

Virgos might see some skin allergies today. You should avoid being idealistic while making important decisions today. You must share your feelings with your life partner. You might try to learn and use some new technologies. Your cousins might come to your home today.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October)

You might meet some of your old friends today. You will also socialize with wise and intelligent people. Some might complain of body ache today. Your talent will be recognised publicly under today's skies. Property disputes will be resolved and your boss will also appreciate your work in the workplace today.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November)

You might think of taking a new job. Scorpios might finalise a new business deal today. You might also be constantly worried about children's health. You must ensure that you get proper sleep today. You must regularly perform exercise and yoga as well. There is a possibility of you getting into arguments with strangers.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December)

People working in the import-export business might earn handsome profits today. Your journeys will fructify today. Situations in legal matters will be in your favour today. You must stay away from unnecessary activities. The behaviour change of a loved one might hurt you.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January)

Capricorns will have to work extra hard today. You might also have to spend a lot of money on guests. You must not shy away from taking on your family responsibilities. You will be happy and delighted with the behaviour of your children today. Some might complain of headaches due to acidity and gas.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February)

You will achieve your targets on time today. You will also take part in some religious activities. Students will be able to achieve success with only a little efforts. Your reputation among your juniors will be increased today. Your workplace atmosphere will remain pleasant today. You will also spend some money on entertainment.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March)

Pisceans might earn handsome profits in hotel business today. Young lovers might meet and go on a date. Newlywed couples might go out to party with their friends. You will be able to successfully recover your money from debtors. Your relationship with prominent and important people will strengthen today.

