Horoscope for 20 July: Keen to know what's in store for you this Wednesday? Read on to find out

Those into business should maintain cordial relationships with their customers. Students are advised to be focused on their studies under today's skies

Here is how your stars are aligned this Wednesday. A few zodiac signs might plan to discuss some serious and philosophical topics with others. Some might participate in a big project. Others could sign big deals. Those into business should maintain cordial relationships with their customers.

Students are advised to be focused on their studies under today's skies. Before the day comes to an end, some might get lucky in financial matters. Check out what the universe has in store for you today, 20 July.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Under Wednesday’s skies, you might get some opportunities for augmenting your income. You will achieve excellent results at your job. You might go on a business trip soon. There will be love and happiness in your marital relationship this Wednesday. You will pay keen attention to your children’s studies and their career. You will be calm and composed at work. Your respect and reputation will increase in society today.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Some important belonging or item of yours might get stolen today. So, if you are traveling then be extra careful about your possessions. Do not engage in futile activities. Avoid being arrogant and irritable no matter how the situation is. You might face some problems regarding your job today. You will need to work with patience to achieve success in all sectors.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You will spend quality time with your family today. You will soon get a chance to showcase your hidden talent. You will work hard to achieve your targets. Your decision-making ability will improve with time. Your opponents at work may become your friends; you will soon see benefits of this new development in your relationship.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will be happy to help those who need support. Some minor issues may trouble you at the workplace. Guests may arrive at your home. Couples in love will enjoy a romantic evening. Your authority will increase at your workplace. You might plan to discuss some serious and philosophical topics with close ones.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You might participate in some big project under today's skies. Students are advised to pay attention to their studies. You will spend money on auspicious ceremonies or events. Those into business should maintain cordial relationships with their customers. You will receive the blessings of your elders today.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Disputes regarding movable assets may increase this Wednesday. Your mind will be agitated and stressed due to work pressure. You might think to go on a short-distance journey soon. Throat infection may trouble you today. Your opponents at work may make fun of you. You might get into some trouble.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): There are strong chances of sudden financial gains in the business. Your productivity will increase at the workplace. You might soon work on some big plans for your future. Investments in stocks will give you handsome returns. You might participate in a few auspicious events in the coming days. You will remain focused on your work this Wednesday.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): Workload at the office may suddenly increase today. The hindrances coming in new business deals will finally disappear. Couples will have a strong relationship. Scorpios are advised to not get involved in the disputes of other people.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will feel uneasy due to poor digestion so keep a check on your diet. Young people will work hard on their fitness. You might be a bit aggressive today. You should pay attention to others’ feelings also. Your income will not be in accordance with the efforts you put in.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): You will have to adapt your nature with time, otherwise you will have to face unnecessary problems. You might feel utterly depressed under Wednesday’s skies. People with high blood pressure should take care of their health. You might get betrayed in the business. Avoid taking shortcuts for quick success.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Your life partner will completely support you in all endeavours. You will be lucky in financial matters. You will get success in things that you like and are passionate about. Your family may plan to conduct an auspicious ceremony soon. You will get favourable results in competitive exams, but remember to do your best.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You might go shopping for some essential household items today. There might be misunderstandings regarding the division of property. Make your own decisions in life, but remember to ask for advice from reliable people. You will efficiently fulfill your family responsibilities. You will spend the evening with your close friends.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.