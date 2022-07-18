Horoscope for 18 July: Aries will be lucky, Libras might find love; check what's in store this Monday

Conflicts could drive a wedge between you and your romantic partner. Be careful while talking to closed-off people as oversharing in front of them will not do you any good. New deals and projects will prove fruitful

Rise and shine to face the new week with determination and vigour. The Moon will enter Aries this Monday, making many zodiac signs feel more energetic and motivated.

Conflicts could drive a wedge between you and your romantic partner. Be careful while talking to closed-off people as oversharing in front of them will not do you any good. New deals and projects will prove fruitful.

Here is what the stars have in store for you today, 18 July:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): As the Moon enters your zodiac today, you will be filled with boundless energy and motivation. Maintain an optimistic attitude to make the best of the moment. Luck will be on your side today. Accept any assistance offered to you.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): You might find yourself wanting some solitude, but the hectic work week can make it tough for you to have some time to yourself. Try to keep your temper in check. Be patient with others and avoid lashing out at them. You will be able to let your hair down in the evening. If you are feeling bored, take some time out and do something adventurous.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You could make some new connections today. You will feel energetic in the evening. Your popularity will increase. Try to have in-depth conversations with people. Conflict could occur between you and your life partner on the issue of finances.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will be inspired to make some career changes. You could find your dream job soon. You might see yourself becoming more authoritative today. Conflicts may arise between couples. Don’t engage in manipulating your partner or hiding something from them.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will be in a cheery and optimistic mood today. Try your best to achieve your goals and you might just fulfil them. While your relationship with an authority figure is good right now, do not take it for granted. Trust your intuition.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You will get success if you start any new projects or deals. Take a proactive approach at work. You might form some deep connections this evening. Try not to be vulnerable or overshare in front of people who are closed-off in their temperament. You could become involved in conflicts today.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): You will pursue what you desire the most. Romance is in the air and someone significant may walk into your life. If you do like someone, you should ask them out today. You will opt for romance over practicality today.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You will be highly energetic today. You will be motivated and efficient in the office, and will receive praise from your seniors. Those who are ailing may be optimistic about their health condition. You will lend a hand to your close ones if they require. Remember to take some time out for your own self today.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will make an impression with your bold personality and aesthetic. Your will be on a creative high. Don’t be afraid to show your artistic talent. A positive attitude will help you get through the day easily. Try to break out of your routine today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): While the Moon entering Aries will make you feel more upbeat and energetic, you will also be more sensitive to the emotions of others. You can be easily influenced by the mood of those around you. There are chances that irritability may mar your day. You will be able to relax in the evening and ignore your stress. If you’re starting a new romance, do it give your best shot.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): You will be extremely communicative today. While you will be witty and sarcastic today, do be mindful of others’ feelings. Try to follow the advice given by your elders. Do not engage in gossip. Do not blurt out your feelings and thoughts as you may hurt others.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You will feel extremely generous today. Be mindful of manipulative characters who will try to take advantage of your caring nature. Try some new things today, like listening to a different kind of music. Your good deeds will strengthen your reputation.

