Horoscope for 17 August: Check what the stars have in store for you this Wednesday

Leos have a high chance of success in job interviews. Libras may achieve remarkable success in their education. They will also dominate rivals in the workplace

Here’s what the day holds for you on 17 August! Geminis will participate in intellectual discussions. Leos have a high chance of success in job interviews. Libras may achieve remarkable success in their education. They will also dominate rivals in the workplace. Capricorns might face some financial problems. Aquarius will give more priority to social events than personal life. There will be profits from marketing-related activities and commission-based work. Banking professionals might face some issues. Working professionals may get promoted and others will see a rise in salary. Manufacturing work will gather momentum. Academics and teaching professionals may get honoured for their hard work.

Check your horoscope for this Wednesday, 17 August:

Aries (21 March - 19 April): You will be in a dominating position with your co-workers at the office today. You might sign some big business deals. There will be profits from marketing-related activities. You may go out for dinner with your partner. You might receive some delightful news today.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May): You will not live up to the expectation of your family members. Avoid going out today. You may complain of a headache. Banking professionals might face some problems. Your careless attitude may cost you dearly in the business. The relationship between married couples will get strained.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June): Today, you might participate in intellectual discussions. The hindrances coming in your marriage will go away. The advice of your friends will benefit you. The success of your children will keep you delighted. There might be profits from commission-based work. You might receive a present from your partner.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): New acquaintances will greatly benefit you. Women seeking new jobs may get some good career opportunities. People associated with research-based work will perform brilliantly under Wednesday’s skies. You will be appreciated at the workplace. Your interest will increase in politics. Do not get careless about your profession.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Love and harmony will increase in your family today. Working professionals may get promoted. There are high chances of success in job interviews. There are strong chances of growth and progress in the business. Manufacturing work will gather momentum. You might change your profession.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Keep a close watch on your children’s company. There might be some struggles in the business. Do not forget to take the blessings of your parents before starting any work. You might receive some undesirable news from your relatives. Do not give unsolicited advice to anyone. You should avoid the tendency of borrowing money.

Libra (23 September - 22 October): Students may achieve remarkable success in their education. You might purchase a new property soon. You will dominate your rivals at your workplace. Libras are advised to take a moderate diet. The hindrances coming in your love marriage will go away. You will try to multitask at work. Do not disrespect your life partner.

Scorpio (23 October - 22 November): You might do planning about your business expansion. Students will remain sincere about their studies. You might go shopping with your family members. Academics and teaching professionals might get honoured.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): You might have arguments with some relative of yours. Working professionals will be troubled by their managers. You should develop a habit of finding solutions to your problems by yourself. There will be stiff competition at the workplace. You may complain of burning and pain in the stomach.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January): There might be some financial problems today. Avoid the company of bad people; otherwise, it will seriously hurt your reputation. Those suffering from liver complaints might face some health issues today. You will enjoy love and romance under Wednesday’s skies. There might be trust issues in your marital relationship.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February): A wish of yours may get fulfilled today. You might get an invitation to participate in some important meeting. You might spend money on good deeds. Love and harmony will increase between husband and wife. You will give more priority to social activities than your personal life.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March): Avoid getting involved in unlawful activities. You might face trouble due to your wrong decisions. There will be a festive atmosphere in your family today. Your children may get some good career opportunities.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.