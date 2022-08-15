Check your horoscope for 15 August. Those into business are lucky while others will sign big deals.

Find out what lies ahead for you under Monday's skies!

On the occasion of Independence Day, Aries will get some good news.

Gemini will be busy around people and social media.

Leo will go out with family for a short trip.

Virgo will spend intimate time with their partner.

Scorpio is advised to listen to their elders.

Pisces must keep themselves hydrated. They should also keep a check on their diet.

Those in the business will see huge profits coming their way. Others might make new goals in life. People in the media field will be recognised for their hard work. Students pursuing higher education will achieve excellent results.

Check what your stars have to say for you this Monday, 15 August:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): You will wake up to some good news this morning. The day will bring you luck that could change the course of your future. Despite the hectic schedule, take some time out for yourself to prioritise your wants and needs. It will help you to resolve any issue that has been weighing you down.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Under today’s skies, you will feel a bit more private. As the day proceeds, you will get clarity on some past events as well as your path ahead. You will also come across your true potential, making you confident. Working professionals will achieve their targets on time.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): You will be flooded with text messages on your favourite social media apps. Try not to pressure yourself into responding to everyone. The day is going to be unfavourable for some. Those in the import-export business will see good profits.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will try not to express yourself much today. Avoid indulging with people who may make you feel drained. Remember to schedule some time for solitude later tonight. Students in school, as well as college, will face difficulties in getting expected results.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): You will begin the day feeling fresh and optimistic. The day will also put you in a philosophical and adventurous mood. You will try to engage yourself in activities that are meant to expand your mind. You might go out with your family for a short trip. As the day ends, remember to reconnect with your spirituality and meditation practices.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Under Monday's skies, you will form deep bonds with a few people, who will bring you positive influences. Your decision-making abilities will be tested by situations around you. You will desire to spend intimate time with your life partner.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Today is going to be a favourable day. Do not be lazy but rather move forward with goals ahead. Those in love will express their feelings. Couples will spend quality time together.

Scorpio: (23 October - 22 November): You will begin the day feeling happy and energised. The day is perfect for going out and having some fun with the family. People in business will make a few changes that will bring good returns. Do not ignore the advice of elders in your life.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): The day will begin on a positive note. You will make new plans for your career that will keep you focused. Working professionals will try hard to reach their goals. Students will do the same in their studies.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): The day is good to buy a new property, house, or even make investments. This improvement in life will motivate your mental state. You will be more focused in life, achieving new goals. Your reputation and standard will increase today.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Aquarius is advised to be more mindful of what they speak. Do not be harsh or rude to others. Those in the writing or media field will be acknowledged for their work. You will reap the rewards of your hard work this Monday.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Your duties at the job will increase. Pisces are advised to spend time with your family. Keep yourself hydrated and eat healthy always. Control your temper and act with a cool mind. Students will successfully execute big assignments.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.