Check your horoscope for 12 August here. Working professionals might get promoted. Those who are unemployed may get employment opportunities

Aries (21 March - 19 April): Under Friday’s skies, you will earn huge profits in the business. Your misunderstandings with in-laws will be resolved. Your advice will benefit others. You will be proud of the success of your siblings. You will get rid of mental stress. Stay away from unnecessary activities.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May): You will work diligently at your workplace. The day will remain favourable for those preparing for competitive exams. You will be willing to help others. There will be remarkable success in careers associated with arts and sports. Your creative ideas will be widely appreciated.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June): There will be some misunderstanding in your marital relationship. If someone doesn’t agree with you, then don’t force your opinion on them. Your perseverance will get you success. There are possibilities of big business deals coming your way. Always think positive. You will end up spending quality time with your loved ones.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Your interest will increase in exploring new technologies. The office atmosphere will remain pleasant this Friday. You will establish dominance over your opponents. You will be inclined to perform noble deeds. Do not interfere in others’ matters. Love will blossom in your marital relationship.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Stay away from unnecessary conceit and pride. Students who are living away from family to pursue higher education might face some problems in their studies. Your mind will be agitated today. Conduct proper research before buying anything expensive. You should be nice and respectful towards your relatives.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): The day will begin on a positive note. You will take interest in political activities. Virgos are advised to solve problems with a calm mind instead of losing their cool. You might share your feelings with a friend of yours. Changes in weather conditions may cause fatigue.

Libra (23 September - 22 October): Your hasty decisions may backfire and cause losses. This may also shake your self-confidence. Take care of young children health of . You will not get the expected results of your hard work. People may not help you in your time of need. The day is favourable for people in business.

Scorpio (23 October - 22 November): Working professionals may get promoted. You will win legal disputes. You may get some delightful news about your career today. Your reputation will increase in society. You will successfully complete all your hindered tasks. Post noon, you might get some important opportunities.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): You will not be able to make good use of your talent. Do not disrespect prominent people. Try to identify the cause of your stress and take preventive measures. People associated with politics may get promoted. Keep faith in your life partner. You will face some problems in land and property-related matters.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January): Your colleagues might be jealous of you. Capricorns are advised to avoid making hostile remarks in anger. Some valuable belongings of yours may get lost. All your work will be done within the stipulated time. You will spend quality time with your children today.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February): It wouldn’t be wise to make hasty decisions about your new endeavours. Be respectful to your elders. Women may suffer from urinary tract infections (UTI). Helping others in need will give you a sense of inner satisfaction. Your mind will be agitated for some reason this Friday. You will dedicatedly work on your ongoing projects.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March): You should be thoughtful and discreet in your conduct. At the office, your authority will increase. Your colleagues will appreciate you. Those who are unemployed, will get new employment opportunities. You will make acquaintances with distinguished people.

