Horoscope for 11 March: Eager to find out what the universe has planned for you this Friday?

The daily horoscope for you is right here. As the weekend approaches, this Friday, 11 March, the moon will make its way through Cancer. While some zodiac signs may experience calm and composing vibes today due to a sweet cosmic connection, others might feel a little disturbed by the planetary movements. Remember that patience and perseverance is always the key to get through the low phases.

Here’s what the stars have in store:

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

You may witness better productivity as your work speed will increase today. You might research about a new project also and there are chances of you making some big and important business decisions today. Your relationships with prominent people will also strengthen this Friday. If you are involved in court cases, you might win them today.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May)

The charts that govern communication will be active today and you will be filled with compassion and understanding. People will come to you with their issues and this might get in the way of your professional productivity. Strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Give family and friends the love and emotional support they require from you, but try to schedule such conversations when you are done with your work.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

You will be in a calm and stable state of emotions today. Use the cosmic climate as an excuse to pamper yourself. However, you may witness an emotional breakthrough in the evening and this could damper your energy. Remember to appreciate your personal strength and lean into love if you wish to.

Cancer (21 June 21- 22 July)

The movement of the stars under Friday's skies will activate an unbalanced aspect in your life today. While confrontation makes you uncomfortable and you try to avoid it, do not sacrifice your own needs just to be agreeable. Assert your authority and make an effort to connect with family and friends. Pleasant surprises or unexpected news may come your way in the evening.

Leo (23 July 23- 23 August)

You may feel burdened with excessive workload but being the fierce fighter that you are, you will surely manage to complete your tasks in time. If you have children and are worried about them, do not stress yourself as all your tensions will now get over. You may plan a get-together with your friends. Those who are involved in the IT sector may finalise some prominent business deals and resolve some business related problems.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

Today, you will set new goals and also actively pursue them. Your love life will experience some romance in it, while your workplace disputes shall be resolved too. An increase in the income is also possible and you may get the desired results that you wished for in your business.

Libra (23 September - 22 October):

Success in some important work will make you happy today. However, be wary of those who tend to get jealous and stay away from workplace politics. You may get a little emotional about your love relationship. Those who are involved in studies might face some hindrance in higher education.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November)

Your spiritual instincts shall be activated today, but the cosmic climate may put you in a state of questioning your intuition. If you feel completely lost, take some time out to meditate and ask for clarity from people without being afraid of the result. Spirituality will help in making you more aligned towards your physical ability. It will also help you recommit to move forward and change your path in life.

Sagittarius (22 November 22- 21 December)

Your life partner’s behaviour towards you will keep you delighted. Some may get favourable results in your competitive exam, while others may also be able to fix the errors that occur in business-related work. A surge in online business can also be witnessed by those who are involved in it. Chances of huge success in some government-related work are also rife today.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

The charts that govern matters of the heart shall be activated today, dear Capricorn. You might be a little doubtful about where you stand with your special someone. This energy may dissipate later in the afternoon and you will look for ways to nurture and build yourself. Try to break out of your comfort zone and have some fun in the evening to make most of this cosmic climate.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

Double-check on yourself this morning. You may want to deal with your physical and emotional needs throughout the day and forge ahead despite all difficulties. Avoid neglecting yourself and pay attention to your needs. Catch-up on some much-deserved rest and relaxation in the evening.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

It will be a good day as work disputes shall get resolved and pending work will gather momentum. Try not to trust strangers under Friday's skies and be decisive. Some past relationship may create trouble for you, so be wary and also prepare to handle the situation.

