Check how the stars are aligned for you today, 10 August! Geminis are advised to dedicate some time to arts and music. Leos will be disappointed with the behaviour of their friends. Travel is on the cards for Aries. Taurus might be upset because of some hindered tasks. Virgos should remain careful in property-related matters. Libras might plan to make some radical changes in their business. They will also be able to charm people easily. Pisces will take great interest in intellectual activities. Those who are associated with the healthcare sector may see an increase in income. Couples in love are advised to respect each other’s boundaries. Check your horoscope for this Wednesday, 10 August:

Aries (21 March - 19 April): You will need to come up with a comprehensive business plan. You will spend some time with your close friends. New income sources will be generated. You could have to travel for some important work. You could get help from a stranger.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May): Your boss will closely monitor your performance. Banking professionals might face some challenges in the workplace. You will be upset because of a few hindered tasks. You may lose your temper on a family member out of frustration. Getting stressed will not solve your problems. You will need to remain patient.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June): There might be discord in your marital relationship. You should control your unnecessary expenses. Dedicate some time to arts and music. Your financial situation might be unstable this Wednesday. You will not get the desired reward for your hard work at the workplace.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): The income of those who are associated with the healthcare sector will increase. The hindrances coming in the career of your children will go away. You will share your innermost feelings with your life partner. You will perform brilliantly in your family business. You might get some important information from your friends.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): You will be disappointed with the behaviour of your close friends. You may go on a vacation with your partner. All your tasks will be completed with the help of your colleagues. Working professionals may get promoted. Avoid depending on others for your personal tasks.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): You should remain careful in property-related matters. You should not act in a lazy and careless manner. You should explain things to your kids instead of scolding them. Your pre-planned work will be completed after some delays. Maintain a disciplined daily routine.

Libra (23 September - 22 October): You might plan to make some radical changes in your business. People will be charmed by your personality. Respect your partner's boundaries in your love relationship. You might be a little irritable today. Students might get success in exams. You might have a get-together with your old friends.

Scorpio (23 October - 22 November): There might be some problems with online payments. You will smoothly conclude business deals. Youngsters will remain focused on their careers. You will change the interiors of your residence. You will spend quality time with your life partner today. Your participation in religious activities will see a rise.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Your dominance will increase at your workplace. But your popularity may decrease due to your selfish motives. You should be cautious regarding new business strategies. You will be enthusiastic about work. Indigestion may trouble you today.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January): Do not trust anyone blindly. You should be polite while speaking to your juniors. You should maintain peace in your family. There might be discord as far as division assets are concerned. You might be honoured at some social event. You will get rid of self-doubt. Do not brag about your qualifications.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February): You will dominate your opponents under Wednesday’s skies. Your children will pass their exams with flying colours. You will get victory in pending legal cases. Do not spoil your relationship with your business partners. Maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March): Today, some relatives may arrive. There will be peace and prosperity in your family. All your tasks will get completed smoothly. You will take a great interest in intellectual activities. You might think about changing your work methodology soon. People in business will get additional opportunities for monetary gains.

