Horoscope for 1 May: Here's how the stars are aligned for you this Sunday

Under Sunday's skies, the day will remain favourable for a few of the zodiac signs as their financial condition will remain good and profits will be better than their expectations, whereas, some other zodiac signs must tread with caution and should avoid making haste decisions.

Here is your daily horoscope.

Aries: (21 March- 19 April) - Your entire focus will be on the growth of your career. Your financial condition will remain good. You will spend a romantic time with your life partner. There will be peace and contentment in your personal life. Many old problems in business might get resolved simultaneously.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May) - It would be unwise to invest money in the new business. There might be some tensions regarding business. Don’t take the risk of going on unnecessary journeys. Stay away from extramarital affairs. Headache and cervical problem may trouble you today. Don’t discuss anything with outsiders.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June) - The workplace atmosphere will remain favourable. You might get new business partnership proposals. You will benefit from your past experiences. You might get some delightful news today. People associated with music and literature may get fame and recognition. Geminis must try to think positive.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July) - There will be profits from financial activities. Your life partner will support you. The advice of your father will greatly benefit you. You will actively participate in religious activities. Cancerians will be a topic of discussion on social media today. People will agree with your thoughts.

Leo: (23 July- 22 August) - Avoid the company of negative people. Your plans will get completed smoothly. You will resolve disagreements with your brothers and friends. Maintain cordial relationships with your colleagues. Avoid harbouring biased views on any issue. There might be a quarrel in your family over some petty matter.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September) - Your habit of controlling others may put you in a troublesome situation. Virgos must maintain a cordial relationship with their life partner. The day will unfold just opposite of your expectations. You might have ego clashes with your managers at the workplace. Your unhealthy eating habits may cause indigestion.

Libra: (23 September- 22 October) - At the workplace, your managers will greatly depend on you. You will perform brilliantly in the business. The time will remain favourable for academic and teaching professionals. Your family may discuss your marriage prospects. All your work will be completed as per your plans.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November) - You will try to benefit others with the help of your ideas and skills. Don’t do anything in haste; otherwise, you will have to start the same work again. You will spend money on the medical treatment of ailing people. Your family atmosphere will remain pleasant. You might feel tired due to the workload.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December) - Profits in the business will be better than your expectations. Don’t trust anyone easily. You might discuss important topics with scholars. Today, you will give enough time to your love relationship. Your behaviour and civility will be admired in society. You might give a present to your life partner.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January) - Be nice and understanding to your family members. While you indulge in self-praise, make sure that nobody insults or humiliates you. You might get careless about your health. Capricorns might be worried about their children’s future. Be moderate with your words and behaviour.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February) - Students may plan to move away to another city for their education. You will be energetic and lively today. You will be able to articulate your thoughts in front of others. Today, there will be a joyous atmosphere in your family. Youngsters may get new employment. Your expenses may decrease.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March) - You might attend some auspicious ceremony today. You will be happy and content. The day is favourable for law students. Administrative personnel may face some stressful situations. Control your unnecessary expenses. You might have financial problems.

