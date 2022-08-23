Burns can be extremely painful. While different kinds of burns require different kinds of treatment, the risk of infection can be limited by using things available at home. Natural burn remedies help in reducing the pain and inflammation caused by them.

Burns can be extremely painful. While different kinds of burns require different kinds of treatment, the risk of infection can be limited by using things available at home. Natural burn remedies help in reducing the pain and inflammation caused by them. In some cases, the remedies also help with the healing process. These home remedies consist of easy-to-follow steps using materials that you usually find in your kitchen. However, one needs to remember that these remedies are not to be considered a substitute for prescribed treatments by healthcare professionals. Mild burns may take a week or two to completely heal, but it is really important to pay attention to the affected area immediately.

Fire-related burn injuries can be fatal. Electricity and chemicals also lead to severe burns. Scalding liquids are among the most common causes of burns in children.

Here are some of the home remedies that you should definitely consider for the treatment of burns:

1. Place your burn area under cool water:

Place your burn area under cool water over a first- or second-degree burn. This should be done for 20 minutes to cool your skin down and soothe the burn. This burn home remedy helps to reduce the pain and prevent injury to deeper layers of the skin.

2. Antibiotic ointments:

Antibiotic ointments and creams will help you to prevent infections. Get an antibacterial ointment like Bacitracin or Neosporin and apply it to your burn and cover it with a cloth.

3. Apply Aloe Vera:

Aloe vera is beneficial to speed up the healing of first- and second-degree burns. To soothe the pain and stave off blisters and scarring, apply aloe vera gel on your burn once or twice on a daily basis until it's fully treated.

4. Apply Honey:

Honey is believed to provide some clinical benefit when it is applied to the burns. Applying honey to a bandage then putting it over the burn can help sterilise the area and thus prevent infection. It provides relief to burned skin, easing the pain.

5. Using Tea Bags:

Tea bags help to draw out heat from the burned area. Both black and green teas are known for their anti-oxidising and cooling properties. All you need to do is dip a tea bag in cold water and then apply it directly over the affected area.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.