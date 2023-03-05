Pre and post-Holi skincare: How to protect your skin this festival of colours

One of the most-awaited festivals, Holi is just around the corner and people across the country are already getting pumped up for the occasion. While the festival is all about indulging in a lot of tasty food like gujiyas, malpuas, and barfis, and playing with vibrant colours. But, in the middle of all the fun and celebration, things also take a toll on our skin and hair. With that said, it is important to take good care of our hair and skin both before and after the Holi celebrations. If you are wondering how then we have got you covered. Scroll down to know about some pre and post-Holi care tips to prevent all those nasty skin concerns that you might face after the festival.

Before knowing about the tips to keep in mind, you need to understand why our skin or hair can get damaged. As markets keep a lot of chemical-based colours, people end up buying and using these products, leaving their skin dry and irritated. Due to getting exposed to such colours, our hair follicles and roots can also get damaged.

If you are also among the ones who want to prevent your skin and hair from chemical-based colours, read the following tips:

Pre-Holi tips

Apply sunscreen: Before stepping out to play Holi, it is very important to apply sunscreen to your face and all the exposed body parts including the ears, neck, arms, and legs. Being outdoors for prolonged hours in the sun can leave you with an ugly tan.

Stay hydrated: Keeping one’s skin hydrated is very important during Holi. For that matter, you need to keep drinking water at regular intervals. This will help in preventing dehydration.

Applying oil to face and body: Besides applying sunscreen on your skin, you can also apply a layer of organic oil to create a barrier between your skin and the colours. This will also help to moisturize your skin.

Protecting your lips: It is also very common for chemical-based colours to stain your lips and leave them chapped. To avoid the same, it is important to cover your lips with a nourishing and moisturising lip balm.

Oil your hair: Besides your skin, the hair also needs special attention. Therefore, apply a thick layer of coconut or any oil of your choice and tie your hair in a plait or bun.

Post-Holi tips

Use a gentle cleanser: As soon as you come home after playing Holi, use a gentle cleanser or foamy face wash to clean your face to remove all the stubborn colours.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo: Clean your hair with a mild and chemical-free shampoo to wash off all the unnecessary and harmful colours. Avoid excessive scrubbing as it may harm your scalp.

Face masks: To calm irritated skin or remove any stains, you may use homemade face masks made with natural ingredients like turmeric, multani mitti, sandalwood powder, and rose water, among others.

Moisturiser and sunscreen are a must: Moisturising your skin and applying sunscreen are also very important after cleaning your face and body as the harmful colours may strip off the natural oil from your skin, leaving it more prone to getting tanned.

