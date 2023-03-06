The nation is set to celebrate Holi with full fervor on 8 March this year. As people gear up to mark the festival of colours with get-togethers and parties, one thing on everything’s mind is the perfect menu for the occasion. Apart from gujiyas, malpuas and other desserts, one essential for a Holi party is drinks.

While thandai is an all-time classic, you cannot go wrong with some cool and refreshing mocktails. If you want to make your Holi party stand out, here are some mocktail recipes you can try out this year:

Green cooler:

This summertime cooler is the perfect beverage to kickstart your Holi celebrations. Mix kiwi juice, coconut water, khus syrup and lemon juice to create this refreshing drink. Serve with ice cubes and fresh mint leaves. This cooler will instantly leave you energised since coconut water contains a lot of electrolytes.

Virgin Mary mocktail:

Take Worcestershire sauce, fresh tomato juice, lemon juice, salt, Tabasco sauce, and black pepper in a bowl. Blend all the ingredients in a mixer and pour soda in it. Refrigerate and serve cold. The tangy beverage will make your Holi party a sure-shot hit.

Rosella:

Want to try out something different this year in the festival of colours? Add lemon juice and a pinch of black pepper and salt to a cup of rose syrup. Pour the mix in a tall pitcher and add soda and ice cubes. Serve chilled. This sweet beverage will leave you wanting for more.

Apple Strawberry cordial:

This is the best drink to make you feel energised and refreshed. Take some fresh cut strawberries, strawberry crush, nutmeg and sliced apples and blend it. Add ice cubes and soda to the mix before serving chilled.

Punch mocktail:

Make your Holi celebrations more vibrant with this drink. Add grape juice, orange juice, rose syrup, pineapple juice and guava juice. Mix after adding some soda. Garnish with rose petals and serve.

Orange mocktail:

Combine the sweet taste of orange juice with the tanginess of black salt and lemon juice with this drink. Add sugar syrup to the mix and serve with ice cubes and mint leaves.

