Holi is almost knocking on the doorstep and the nation is gearing up to celebrate the festival of colours with full fervour. Holi means gorging on some delicious snacks, dousing your friends with colours and water balloons and having the time of your life with your loved ones. But did you know that the festival of colour also has a positive impact on your mental health? According to a blog by Gurugram-based psychologist Dr Prerna Kohli, coming together with your friends and family on the festival of colours leads to a big impact on your mental health. Wondering how playing Holi can benefit your mind? Read below to find out.

Colour therapy:

Different colours can have an effect on our mental health. As per studies, the colours blue and green can create a calming atmosphere, while red and pink have the capacity to inspire energy and passion. Purple can inspire creativity and yellow and orange uplift your mood and stimulate your appetite. Playing with these colours can bring about a productive or energetic frame of mind.

Bonding time:

Holi is the perfect time to socialise with your near and dear ones. This can lead to a rush of endorphins, making you feel happier and more at ease with yourself.

Reduces stress levels:

Playing Holi can help bring down your anxiety levels. The bright colours, foot-tapping music and playful atmosphere with your family and friends can help you unwind and forget the stresses of the world.

Boosts your mood:

Your favourite delicacies can act as a mood-booster. Be it malpuas, thandai or chaat, Holi means a banquet of tasty snacks. Satisfying your inner food lover with a special feast during the festival of colours is surely going to leave you with a grin on your face.

Helps you keep active:

Holi means having a blast with your loved ones and engaging in pranks, throwing colours at each other and grooving to some festive tunes. This helps keep you active and makes you feel happier. It also helps you bond with others, giving your mind a rush of positivity. Keeping yourself active on Holi even helps counteract the effects of gorging on too many sweets.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.