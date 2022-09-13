This is because artificial sweeteners are made from chemicals in a lab, which are not things that the body recognises. The specific side effects of artificial sweeteners are listed here.

Sugar is an integral part of our daily diet. Consuming large amounts of it is obviously not good for health. Artificial sweeteners work by stimulating the same sensory cells in our taste buds that send signals to the brain when we taste something sweet like sugar. Artificial sweeteners and other sugar substitutes are there in a number of foods and beverages sold as “sugar-free” or “diet” including baked goods. It is to be noted that we need only a fraction of artificial sweetener in comparison to the amount of sugar that is normally required for sweetness. But all is not good about this alternative to sugar. Unfortunately, the list of side effects of artificial sweeteners is long. This is because artificial sweeteners are made from chemicals in labs, which are not things that the body recognises.

The specific side effects of artificial sweeteners are listed as follows:

Lowers Metabolism: If you consume artificial sweeteners on a regular basis then it may reduce metabolism as it delays the balancing of glucagon and insulin that is usually responsible for the blood glucose in the body. This may ultimately lead to overeating as you will be hungry most of the time.

Increased risk of insulin sensitivity: Regular use of such sweeteners causes an abnormal mix of bacteria in the gut that increases risk of insulin insensitivity. It is harmful because it sits in your gut and is not absorbed. Artificial sweetener is used as ‘food’ for unhealthy bacteria while the healthy ones are killed.

Negatively impacts Prenatal Development: A pregnant lady should choose to stay away from consuming any artificial sweeteners as they are very harmful for both mother and the baby. It increases the chances of preterm delivery.

Leads to a number of diseases: As per several studies, artificial sweeteners are believed to be the reason for many serious health problems like metabolic disorders and Type 2 Diabetes. Such sweeteners also lead to neurological problems and cause chronic kidney diseases.

May cause Memory Loss: There are different studies to suggest that the regular consumption of artificial sweeteners will have a negative effect on the brain leading to memory loss in a person. These sweeteners attack the brain’s neurons directly and can destroy the cerebellum.

