Here are some ways you can add buttermilk to your skincare routine

One of the most popular Summer drinks in India is buttermilk. It is a result of the separation of butter from milk. People have this more often during summers because it is extremely nutritious, palate appeasing, and light on the stomach. In fact, summer is incomplete without savouring this rich and nutritious drink.

Apart from keeping us cool and hydrated, buttermilk has a number of health benefits attached to it. For those who are unaware, buttermilk is rich in lactic acid that contains good bacteria and can work like magic on the skin. If applied to the skin, it penetrates deep into its surface and removes toxins and dead cells from your body. It can also act as an excellent skin cleanser and toner that will make your skin healthy.

Here are a few easy and effective ways to use buttermilk for best skincare:

Buttermilk Moisturiser: It is a known a fact that buttermilk provides the best moisturisation and nourishment to the skin. If we combine buttermilk with oatmeal, it will impart a lightening property to the face and also help in reducing any discolouration and wrinkles.

Buttermilk Toner: Owing to its natural astringent and acidic nature, buttermilk also hydrates and nourishes the skin. To prepare this toner, mix buttermilk, cucumber juice, and gram flour in a bowl to form a smooth, thick paste. Before applying to the skin add a pinch of turmeric powder.

Buttermilk De-tan Mask: Those who want to get rid of the damaged layer of skin or de-tan can mix buttermilk with aloe vera. As Buttermilk is a rich source of lactic acid, it is a natural exfoliator and helps you to get healthy and even-toned skin. Add buttermilk, honey, and fresh aloe vera gel and mix them together until a smooth paste. Apply on the face and hands and wash it after some time, the results will be amazing.

Honey And Buttermilk Mask: Those who are aspiring for flawless skin can try this tip. Buttermilk and honey are said to be excellent natural moisturising agents that can create a hydrating face mask. So, mixing these two and applying them to the face will surely give you the best results.

Prevent premature aging: This special drink has a high content of antioxidants that deactivate the free radicals, preventing damage to the skin. If applied daily, buttermilk will nourish and deeply moisturise the skin. It will also keep your skin healthy and prevent premature aging.

