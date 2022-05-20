Here are some tips to deal with an excessively greasy scalp

Scalp hygiene plays a significant role keeping your skin clear and healthy. An unhygienic/oily/infected scalp can lead to acne, fungal acne or dermatitis on the face, back, shoulder and chest

Many of us have been frustrated by an excessively greasy scalp. For those of us, whose hair gets oily or greasy easily, it can be annoying to keep trying remedies for the same, but without any positive results. However, dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty has some tips for you to get rid of an excessively greasy scalp.

According to Shetty, scalp hygiene is also an important factor in keeping your skin clear and healthy. An unhygienic/oily/infected scalp can lead to acne, fungal acne or dermatitis on the face, back, shoulder and chest. The dermatologist recently uploaded a video with some things to keep in mind while shampooing so that you can get rid of your oily scalp. Here are some tips:

Watch the clip here:

1. The shampoo you are using may not be reaching all parts of your scalp: To ensure that your shampoo is effective, dilute it and spread it evenly across your scalp.

2. You may not be emulsifying all the oils in your scalp when you are washing your hair: To remedy this, lather your shampoo really well, work it up and then rinse it away.

3. You may not be giving enough time to cleansing your scalp: Your shampoo needs at least a minute or two to clean your scalp. Rinse your hair only after your shampoo has had a chance to cleanse your scalp properly. This applies only if you shampoo just your scalp and don’t extend it to the entire length of your hair.

4. Your conditioner should not reach your scalp: The product is to be applied only on your tresses. Do not apply conditioner onto your scalp.

5. Wash your scalp at regular intervals: Wash your scalp at regular intervals to ensure that you can get rid of excessive greasiness. It can be on alternate days or even daily, depending on the condition of your scalp.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.