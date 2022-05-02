Here are some summer drinks for diabetic patients to beat the heat

Diabetic patients are often advised to have a low GI (Glycemic Index) diet to avoid fluctuations in their blood sugar levels

Summer demands us to infuse cool drinks and food items into our diet that can help us in fighting the heat waves while aiding in reducing dehydration levels. There are many refreshing drinks which you can have during summer to beat the heat like aerated drinks, juices, coolers, and sodas to name a few.

But not everyone's body is the same and many people suffer from diabetes or other health conditions which does not allow them to indulge in aerated drinks or those drinks which have high sugar content. Diabetic patients are often advised to have a low GI (Glycemic Index) diet to avoid fluctuations in their blood sugar levels.

Here are some of the summer drinks which can keep you cool and not impact your sugar levels:

1. Coconut water - It is one of the most common summer drinks and is extremely beneficial to health. Coconut water has low-calorie content and is rich in Potassium, vitamin B, electrolytes, amino acids, and enzymes.

2. Sabza seeds cooler - Sabza seeds are found in Faludas and are very popular and healthy. Sabza seeds cooler offers various sweetening options and is a natural diabetes-friendly drink. All you need is sabza seeds and add them to coconut water or iced tea. To get the sweet taste, you can add raw honey, rock sugar or jaggery. This will keep the blood sugar level in control.

3. Sattu cooler - It is one of the natural food energisers and perhaps one of the oldest invented drinks in India. Add sattu powder to cold water, then add black salt and some lemon juice to make this a refreshing drink.

4. Barley water - Barley or Jau water is a good choice for diabetics. It contains a high amount of insoluble fibres which helps in maintaining blood sugar levels.

5. Fruits and Vegetable smoothie - Fruit and Vegetable smoothie is a drink that is full of nutrients and is beneficial for diabetic patients. All you need is coconut water, spinach, beetroot and a choice of fruit which has low sugar content. Add all of them together in a blender and enjoy this nourishing drink.

These drinks are beneficial for diabetic patients but anybody can enjoy them during summers.

