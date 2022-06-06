Here are some skincare essentials you should carry while travelling

The change in climate, dehydration or exposure to the sun can cause serious skin damage or increases the chances of wrinkles and premature ageing

Travelling often takes a big toll on the skin. The change in climate, dehydration or exposure to the sun can cause serious skin damage or increases the chances of wrinkles and premature ageing. So, to avoid such problems, here are some skincare essentials you must make a note of:

Moisturiser: This is the first and foremost thing that one should carry. It will help maintain your skin and also keep it well-hydrated. Never forget to keep a good face moisturiser that will prevent any possible breakouts and skin problems due to excessive dryness. Applying it regularly will keep your skin soft and fresh.

Sunscreen: Instead of carrying many lotions, opt for an sunscreen with a SPF of 30 or higher to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Sunscreens can be used while holidaying in mountains or at beaches too. To protect yourself from tanning, sunburn and pigmentation, it is advisable to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Facewash: Facewash is something that is used for all seasons and can be carried at all times. So, a good quality facewash is skincare fundamental. This will not only remove all the dirt and oil from your face but will also keep you fresh and radiant. Experts say that after a round of sightseeing or tour, clean your face with some facewash.

Lip balm: It is always advisable to carry a lip balm when travelling especially to a cold place or country. Applying lip balm helps keep your lips hydrated and soft.

Face wipes: Always remember to carry a pack of hydrating facial wipes. These wipes are usually enriched with the goodness of aloe vera, cucumber, and vitamin E. It can easily remove makeup, dust, and dirt after a fun-filled day. It will also provide instant moisturisation and revitalise your skin. The best part about facial wipes is that they instantly soothe and make you feel refreshed.

Toner: Toner is one of the best skincare essentials to carry for long travel. Those who are unaware of the benefits of toner should note that a toner will disinfect your face. After applying, it will close your pores to ensure that dirt does not penetrate deep into your skin. It also helps to restore balance, control oil formation and keep the pores free from excess dirt and bacteria.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.