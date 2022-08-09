High blood sugar level is associated with people suffering from diabetes and prediabetes. Here are some easy ways to naturally lower your blood sugar levels

High blood sugar level is associated with people suffering from diabetes and pre-diabetes. Those with pre-diabetes, diabetes or any other health conditions, should always keep a check on their diet. Diabetes is a condition when a person develops high blood glucose levels. There are two types of diabetes - Type 1 is when the body does not produce insulin and Type 2 is when the patient’s body produces insulin, but is unable to use it effectively. According to reports, India has been termed the world capital of diabetes and the disease has been increasing at an alarming rate. Maintaining a balanced blood sugar level is very important especially for people with diabetes, as it can lead to life-threatening complications. Here are some easy ways to naturally lower your blood sugar levels:

Exercise regularly: If you are suffering from diabetes, then exercise is something that you should always practice. It will increase insulin sensitivity and also help your muscles use blood sugar for movement. This activity can lead to reduced blood sugar levels in the body.

Eat more fiber foods: Add plenty of fiber to your diet as it will support blood sugar management. There are two types of fiber, one is insoluble and the other soluble. Soluble fiber appears to be more effective for diabetic patients than insoluble fiber. Foods that are rich in fiber include green vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains.

Drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated: You have probably heard the advice from many to drink plenty of water a day. And those suffering from diabetes should always keep themselves hydrated. It will reduce blood sugar levels and diabetes risk too. Apart from water, one can also choose zero-calorie drinks.

Get enough sleep: Good sleep improves brain performance, mood, and health conditions. Poor sleeping habits can badly affect blood sugar levels. Even lack of rest can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. According to the National Sleep Foundation, they recommend that people should get at least 7–8 hours of high-quality sleep every night.

Consume foods rich in chromium and magnesium: By eating foods high in chromium and magnesium will help reduce the risk of blood sugar problems. It also prevents deficiencies. So, chromium-rich foods include whole grain products, fruit, vegetables, and nuts. Magnesium-rich foods include dark leafy greens, squash and pumpkin seeds, tuna, dark chocolate, bananas, beans, and avocados.

