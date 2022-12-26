Healthy eating habit is not a trend but a routine practice that most of us fail to follow. And when the body calculation goes wrong we tend to gain some extra kilos. Losing weight requires the right amount of food that is filled with essential nutrients, This should be accompanied by proper sleep. Many times, in our enthusiasm to lose weight quickly we usually switch to fad diets, adopt extreme calorie deficits and even resort to supplements and steroids. If your favourite pair of jeans don’t fit or your weight loss happens only to bounce back up, there’s a chance that you are making the following mistakes:

Measuring your calorie intake incorrectly: A calorie deficit is needed for weight loss. This means you may be required to burn more calories than you consume. However, consuming too little also does not serve the purpose as you may end up eating more ultimately if you have not been eating optimally.

Eating too much on the weekends: This generally happens to professionals, who follow a particular routine throughout the week. The best way to deal with this is to avoid making plans around food on your off days.

Skipping breakfast: Skipping breakfast appears to be a simple way to cut calories, but it can make you hungry later in the day. This may result in over snacking or eating large portions during the rest of your meals.

Avoid alcohol consumption in excess: However, excess of anything is harmful for the body and the same rule applies to alcohol consumption.

Sipping high calorie drinks: When counting calories, we often overlook what’s in our drinks. This is a very big mistake when we assume that the fancy coffees are high in calories but ignore our other drinks. Even the calories in fruit juice and soda can cause weight gain

Choosing low fat food: Instead of consuming low fat or ‘diet’ foods, try to choose a combination of nutritious and minimally processed foods. When possible, choose to eat fruits and vegetables because they are naturally low in fat but are also packed with nutrients.

