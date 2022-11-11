Here are five tips to balance motherhood and work life for new moms

Juggling the responsibilities of your job and a new born baby may seem to be a tough task. It certainly changes a woman’s life. Though a child’s birth evokes the deepest love, tenderness and patience in her heart, being a mother comes with a lot of responsibilities that may make her anxious. Working moms may experience a flood of emotions that hit them at the end of their maternity leave. While it may make you feel sad and guilty about leaving your newborn in someone else’s care, here are some of the ways to help you strike a perfect balance between your work and parenting life:

Make a to-do list: It is necessary to write down your tasks for the day and prioritise them accordingly. Identify that part of your day when you are relatively free and finish your most important tasks during that time.

Take support from your employer: Ensure that you have an honest relationship with your employer. Be clear about your illness and health. Check the leave policies in order to avoid a stressful work environment. Speak to your team about any doctor’s appointments that you may have in order to avoid any last-minute problems. Be transparent at work as that will help you in minimising your load.

Find a good caretaker: One way to get rid of the guilt and sadness about going back to work is finding good child care, whether it is a nanny, a day care centre or a home day care. Research well before finalising anything and keep in mind the security of your child.

Reduce Distractions: Whether you are at home or work, make sure that you are making use of your time. Don’t let distractions stop you from being productive or spending time with your family as otherwise you will not be able to achieve anything.

Divide household work: Household work needs to be everyone’s responsibility. Openly discuss this with your partner and divide them on the basis of your preferences or schedule. You may also get additional domestic help for yourself to ease the burden on your time.

