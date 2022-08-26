Here are five natural remedies to control hair fall

According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), it is common to lose 50-100 strands of hair per day. But, if you start losing more than that, then you need to pay attention to this problem

Excessive hair loss can be very stressful. It can also lead to low self-esteem. Some of the factors that are responsible for this problem are genetic issues, stress, air-pollution, insufficient blood circulation, nutritional deficiency, stress and hormonal imbalance.

But don’t worry, there are some natural remedies and hair masks that you can use to control your hair fall. Have a look at them:

Egg Mask

Eggs are rich in iodine, zinc, protein, sulphur, phosphorous, and selenium — all of which help in hair growth.

Steps to prepare egg mask:

Step 1. Separate the egg whites, and put it in a bowl. Then, add one teaspoon of olive oil and one teaspoon of honey to it.

Step 2. Beat it to make a paste.

Step 3. Apply it over your hair from root to tips.

Step 4. Rinse it with a mild shampoo after 20 minutes.

Coconut milk

The protein and essential fats present in the coconut milk helps in hair growth and prevents hair loss.

Steps to prepare a mask:

Step 1. Take a medium-sized coconut, grate it, and let it simmer for five minutes in a pan.

Step 2. Then, strain and cool.

Step 3. Add one tablespoon of crushed black pepper and fenugreek seeds to the mix.

Step 4. Apply it on your scalp and hair, then rinse with a shampoo after 20 minutes.

Beetroot Juice

Beetroot is rich in vitamins C and B6, potassium, betaine, folate, and manganese; all of which are crucial for healthy growth of your tresses.

Steps to prepare beetroot juice mask

Step 1. After boiling 7-8 beetroot leaves, grind them along 5-6 henna leaves.

Step 2. Apply this paste on your scalp, then rinse with warm water after 15-20 minutes.

Green Tea

Green tea contains antioxidants, which are beneficial in preventing hair loss.

Steps to prepare a mask

Step 1. Take one-two cups of hot water, and soak two-three teabags in them. Your green tea will be ready.

Step 2. After it cools down, pour it over your scalp and hair while gently massaging your tresses.

Step 3. Rinse with cool water after one hour.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is very effective in reducing scalp problems like itching and flaking.

Steps to prepare the remedy

Step 1. Extract the pulp from aloe vera’s stalk.

Step 2. After applying it on your scalp and hair and wait for 45 minutes.

Step 3. Then, rinse with normal water. Do it three-four times a week to see better results.

