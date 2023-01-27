Here are five health benefits of oatmeal water that you should know

Oatmeal is a classic breakfast food that is prepared by cooking oats in milk or water. A bowl of oatmeal with fresh fruit is very good for our health. But did you know that you can drink oatmeal as well? Oatmeal water is the new health drink that you can consume as a breakfast concoction. The idea of oatmeal water may not appear to be very appetising but the drink has multiple health benefits. You can consume it on an empty stomach for the best results. This humble concoction may prove to be beneficial not just for your cholesterol levels, but also overall health. Let’s have a look at some of the health benefits of oatmeal water:

Helps to lose weight: One of the most powerful benefits of oatmeal water is its ability to increase metabolism and help in weight loss. The drink aids weight loss faster if it is consumed regularly and combined with a healthy diet. The water makes you feel full for a longer span of time so that you don’t binge between meals.

Helps to improve cholesterol levels: The fibre in the oatmeal may prove to be beneficial for those who have high cholesterol levels. Oatmeal water helps to improve the good cholesterol (HDL) in our body and even lowers the bad cholesterol levels.

Rich in Fibre: The high fibre content in oatmeal water helps us to improve the digestive system. Regular consumption of oatmeal water treats digestive issues like IBS (Irritable bowel syndrome) and constipation. Oatmeal is also a rich source of vitamins and minerals.

Prevents osteoporosis: Oatmeal water is considered to be a rich source of calcium. This helps us to improve the health of our bones and can even help to prevent bone diseases like osteoporosis.

Regulates blood sugar: When we consume carbohydrates, the pancreas releases the hormone insulin so we are able to use the carbohydrates for energy. This is a very healthy and necessary process, but carbohydrates are still considered bad since they are unhealthy when consumed in excess. When carbohydrates are taken in conjunction with oatmeal water, it slows down carbohydrate absorption by the body. This in turn causes blood sugar levels to be regulated.

