Here are 5 Indian superfoods you must add to your diet

As people are getting more conscious about their diet and daily caloric intake, many are hell-bent on finding specific food items that can give them the maximum health benefits. While some have turned to including more fruits and nuts in their diet, others begun eating healthier alternatives of their favourite snacks.

But many might not be aware of superfoods that can aid our health and give us an instant boost. These items are a rich source of several vitamins, mineral and other nutrients and help boost our immunity levels. Here are some Indian superfoods you can try adding to your diet:

Amla - Also known as Indian gooseberry, this is a rich storehouse of Vitamin C and antioxidants. It aids the removal of toxins from the body and boosts metabolism. It is also a great source of fibre and even has anti-aging properties. You can add in juices, chutney, pickles and so on.

Jackfruit - This spiky green fruit is rich in carbohydrates, minerals, vitamins, electrolytes and fibres. It is an excellent source of energy. It also improves your immune system, vision, heart health, digestion and skin. It can be consumed either raw or cooked.

Giloy - This Ayurvedic herb improves immunity, aids digestion, regulates diabetes and reduces stress and anxiety. Its anti-inflammatory properties help reduce colds, coughs and other respiratory problems. It can also improve vision and treat arthritis symptoms. It is usually taken in the form of a drink or added to tea.

Turmeric - This bright-yellow spice is a must-add in Indian cuisine. Turmeric contains medicinal and antiseptic properties. Curcumin, which is present in turmeric, helps with irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory disorders, neurological disorders as well as eye and skin conditions.

Ashwagandha - Also known as Indian ginseng, it boasts of immune-boosting and stress-relieving qualities. It also helps you fight off fatigue and improves brain function. It can be consumed as part of a chawanprarsh or even added in powdered form to your food.

