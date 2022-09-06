Here are 5 home remedies to cure tongue ulcers

Mouth ulcers are not a very major health issue and go away on their own in a few days or weeks. However, there are home remedies that can help in healing these ulcers faster. What’s more? These are easily accessible too.

Tongue ulcers refer to the sores or lesions that appear on your tongue. Adolescents, women and people who have a family history of ulcers are usually at a higher risk of developing this condition.

Tongue ulcers are not contagious and go away within one to two weeks. There are several causes of tongue ulcers. A person may develop tongue ulcers because of damage in the mouth that results from biting the tongue, braces or retainers, injuries from dental procedures, and burns caused by eating hot food.

Here’s the list of remedies:

1. Honey: Honey is known for its antibacterial properties. It retains moisture and also helps to prevent your mouth from getting dry. It facilitates new tissue growth. You may apply raw honey to the ulcer. You may even mix it with some amla powder and then rub it on the affected area. You can also mix a pinch of turmeric with honey for better results.

2. Chew cloves: Chewing cloves also helps to heal the canker sore faster and also reduces the pain in just a few minutes. This is because of their antiseptic and analgesic properties that promote healing.

3. Ice Packs: The extreme frozen temperatures of ice packs or ice cubes provide a numbing sensation to the extreme pain on the tongue. Post your meal, apply an ice pack to the affected areas of the tongue or you may slowly chew an ice cube. Both give a cooling sensation that provides relief.

4. Aloe Vera: Aloe vera gel is known to facilitate healing in damaged tissues and thus speed up the healing process. You can apply aloe vera gel on the tongue ulcer or drink aloe vera juice.

5. Eat Yoghurt: Eating a serving of yogurt with Bifidus or probiotics will help in a better bowel movement. This strengthens your body’s natural defences and helps in healing the mouth ulcers faster.

