Also known as hyperthermia, fever is referred to the condition when someone’s body temperature is higher than normal.

Also known as hyperthermia, fever is a condition when someone’s body temperature is higher than normal. A short-term increase in your body’s temperature can help in fighting illnesses, but a severe fever can be a result of a serious infection and may require immediate medical attention. Fever is not an illness in itself, it is a symptom of your body fighting an illness. Fever can be caused by infections, blood clots, extreme sunburn, food poisoning, etc. A high fever in a young child can be more dangerous than in an adult. In this article, we have provided some of the best home remedies that you can use to lower the fever in your child.

List of home remedies to bring down the fever in children:

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is very effective for fever. Soak chamomile tea leaves in boiling water for a minute. Then, add honey to it. Your remedy will be ready. Give your child chamomile tea about two times per day.

Lemon Juice and Honey

Lemon contains Vitamin C, which boosts our body’s immunity. Honey gives nourishment to our body. The combination is very effective in treating fever. Put one tablespoon of honey in one tablespoon of lemon juice. Mix them nicely, and feed the mixture to your child.

Egg White Soak

Beat about 3 tablespoons of egg whites in a small bowl. Take a clean piece of cloth and dip it in the bowl. Let the cloth soak for one minute. After that, cover your child’s feet with the cloth, and leave it that way for one hour. It will lower their body temperature.

Rub an onion

Cut an onion into thin slices, and rub 2-3 of these on your child’s feet for a few minutes. Onion is not just effective in bringing down the temperature, but it also helps in providing relief from the pain that fever may cause.

Raisins

Raisins contain antioxidant and antibacterial properties which makes them very effective in fighting infections. If you feed raisins, or raisins soaked in water to your child, then he/she will start to get relief from the fever.

