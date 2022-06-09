Here are 5 fruit salads you can try to beat summer heat

Salads are the perfect meal to opt for if you are feeling the heat a bit too much. A salad will help cool your body down while also providing you with some essential nutrients. It will also keep you hydrated

It is summer and all of us are reeling under the blazing temperatures. As mercury levels rise, people are opting more and more for light foods and coolers to help beat the heat.

Salads are the perfect meal to opt for if you are feeling the heat a bit too much. A salad will help cool your body down while also providing you with some essential nutrients. It will also keep you hydrated.

Since it’s summer, a lot of fresh seasonal fruits are available in the market from jamuns to mangoes. So why don’t you switch over to a yummy fruit salad this season to get the best of both worlds?

Here are some delicious food salads you can try this summer to beat the heat:

Watermelon salad: Combine the coolness of watermelon with some lettuce, rocket pine nuts and cucumbers. Add a lemon and honey dressing to the salad to create a refreshing dish.

Spicy mango salad: If you are one of those who can stand eating spicy things in the soaring temperatures, this is the perfect recipe for you. Add a dressing of chillies, white balsamic vinegar and olive oil to some mangoes, cucumbers, red onions and roasted peanuts. Garnish with cilantro and refrigerate before serving.

Fruit cube salad: Shaped like a Rubik’s cube, this salad will satisfy your food cravings and be a great picture for your social media feeds as well. Mix watermelon, pineapple, kiwi and cantaloupe and top it with nuts, mint leaves and sesame seeds.

Pomegranate and Kiwi salad: Add the goodness of pomegranate to the deliciousness of Kiwi to create a nutrient-rich appetizer this summer. For the dressing you can mix olive oil with lemon juice, orange squash, garlic, mint, mustard seeds and salt and pepper. You can also add some feta cheese as garnish.

Jamun salad: Add jamuns or black plums to a mix of cucumbers and mangoes. Add a dressing of chilli flakes, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice and salt for a perfect side dish.

Which fruit salad did you find the most tempting? Let us know in the comments.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.