The term ‘dating’ sounds quite fun itself, doesn’t it? Meeting new people, spending time with each other, going for coffee/lunch/dinner dates, having all those butterfly feelings, we have all been here at least once in our lives. However, time has changed, and so has the dating culture in the modern age. It is no more as straightforward as it used to be earlier. From online dating to going on blind dates, relationships today are quite different and mostly short-lived as people don’t believe in forming a committed relationship or following conventional dating rituals. Speaking of which, as relationships have transformed, a lot of things have also added up including modern dating terms. One such term which recently gained momentum is ‘delicate dumping’.

You must have got a bit of an idea about “dumping” which roughly translates to cutting off ties in a relationship. Traditionally, people confronted each other before ‘breaking up’ and gave a proper closure for one last time. This generation, on the other hand, is opting for ‘ghosting’ which refers to a kind of practice when people abruptly ends all communication and contact with the other person without any intimation or justification.

Apart from this, people are also slipping into the trend of ‘delicate dumping’ through which they slowly stop making efforts towards a relationship in order to make the other person realise that he or she is not interested anymore. As insensible as it may sound, relationship experts have also warned people against such things and to look for the signs.

About ‘delicate dumping’

According to a Times Now report, Emma Hathorn, who works for a dating site while speaking about the trend called it a “cowardly approach” that people use to end a relationship by slowly retreating to avoid difficult conversations and sometimes even ghosting.

“Delicate dumping applies to the scenario when one person falls out of love with their partner but doesn’t convey his/her true feelings immediately. Instead, they adopt a technique to expedite their exit,” she added further stating that delicate dumping has also been a part of dating culture but is a bit different in the case of online scenarios.

Comparing the same with the trend of ‘quiet quitting’ in workplaces that became very popular last year, Harthon said that people who are unable to immediately end their relationship after falling out of love begin by stopping to make efforts in order to make their partner feel frustrated, forcing them to end the relationship themselves. She also called it a lazy way of breaking up with someone without feeling guilty part and having an easy way out.

