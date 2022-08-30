Hartalika Teej 2022: Wishes, greetings and messages to share with kin

Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on 30 August. Here are wishes, greetings, and messages to share with loved ones

Among the three important Teej, Hartalika Teej will be observed on 30 August this year. This special festival marks the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is usually observed on Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. On this day, women perform puja and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek blessings for marital bliss and progeny. They also keep a fast and dress up in colours red and green. Hartalika Teej is considered to be one of the most significant festivals in states including Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Whereas, the Hartalika Vrat is known as Gowri Habba in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

A day-long fast is observed by both married and unmarried women. Married women observe a fast to pray for the long lives of their husbands, while unmarried ladies observe a fast to get a spouse of their choice. As ardent devotees are set to celebrate this festival, here is a list of wishes, messages, and quotes to share with loved ones.

Wishes, Messages, and Greetings:

– Like Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s love, may companionship flourish in your life too. Happy Hartalika Teej 2022!

– Spend the day with family and pray for their well-being too. Happy Hartalika Teej to you and your husband. Blessings!

– On this sacred day, may darkness leave your life forever. May you pave the way for light and love. Hartalika Teej to you and your family!

– May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with abundant love. May the love between you and your husband grow always. Happy Teej!

– May all your wishes come true and may you get a loving husband like Lord Shiva. Happy Hartalika Teej 2022!

– May Goddess Parvati accept your fast and bless you with happiness and love. Warm wishes on Hartalika Teej!

Quotes:

I am Shakti, as well as Shiva. I am everything male and female, light and dark, flesh and spirit. Perfectly balanced in one single moment lasting an eternity – Robin Rumi, Author of Naked Morsels.

When Shakti takes over, Shiva steps back – Sapan Saxena, Author of The Tenth Riddle.

