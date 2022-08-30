Hartalika Teej 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja vidhi and mantra

Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on 30 August. It is observed every year on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar month Bhadrapada.

Hartalika Teej is considered to be one of the major festivals of the Hindu community. It is observed every year on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar month Bhadrapada. On this auspicious day, makeshift idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are made with sand. Devotees perform puja and worship the idols to seek blessings for marital bliss and progeny. A fast termed nirjala is observed by both married and unmarried women.

Married women maintain the fast to pray for the long lives of their husbands, while unmarried girls observe one to get a spouse of their choice. Devotees believe that Goddess Parvati kept a fast on this day to get Lord Shiva as her husband. This sacred day also marks their union.

The day-long fast of Hartalika Teej is similar to that of Karva Chauth. Women observing a fast on Hartalika Teej need to make sure that they keep nirjala vrat – meaning do not drink water until the fast ends.

Date and Shubh Muhurat:

According to the Drikpanchang, Hartalika Teej will be observed on 30 August this year. The Pratahkala Hartalika puja muhurat is from 5:58 am to 8:31 am. The puja duration is for two hours and 33 minutes. The Tritiya Tithi begins on 29 August at 15:20 pm and ends on 30 August at 15:33 pm.

Puja Vidhi:

-Those observing a fast should wake up early, bathe and wear clean/new clothes.

-Wash and clean the idols of Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, and Lord Ganesha.

-Then perform aarti and read the story of Hartalika Teej.

-End the sacred puja by offering a bhog and distributing prasad.

Mantra:

Devotees should recite these mantras on Hartalika Teej – Om Maheshwaraya Namah, Om Shambhave Namah, Om Namah Shivaya, Om Umaye Namah Parvatyai Namah, Shantirupinyai Namah, Om Jagaddhatrayai Namah.

Significance:

Hartalika is a combination of two words – harát means abduction and alika means female friend. According to scriptures, Goddess Parvati performed a severe fast at the bank of the river Ganga in order to get Lord Shiva as her husband. Goddess Parvati’s father Himalaya got worried after seeing her in this condition. So he decided to marry her off to Lord Vishnu.

Shocked, Parvati shared her story to a female friend, who decided to help her out by abducting her. Parvati’s friend took her into a deep forest where she continued her fast and penance despite the odds. Eventually, Lord Shiva took notice of this and decided to marry Parvati.

