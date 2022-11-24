Thanksgiving Day is an annual celebration in the United States where close friends and families come together to enjoy themselves. It is usually observed on the fourth Thursday of November. This year it will be celebrated on 24 November. This special day marks the beginning of the holiday season in the United States. Thanksgiving is a day to appreciate and recognise the blessings and sacrifices of the past year. Every year, the President of the United States follows some traditions related to the occasion such as pardoning the Thanksgiving turkey.

This festival has many attached to it like a traditional Thanksgiving meal which consists of mashed potatoes, turkey, bread stuffing, cranberry sauce, sweet corn, and pumpkin pie. On Thanksgiving Day, turkey is an important part of the traditional feast. Most tables do not consider the Thanksgiving feast to be complete without this dish. Despite the feasts and celebrations, the day is ultimately about people expressing gratitude for what they have achieved so far in their lives.

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, we have curated a few messages, wishes, and greetings to share with loved ones.

-Wish you and your family Thanksgiving moments that are as sweet as pumpkin pie. Happy Thanksgiving!

-Wishing you peace, good health, hope, joy, and love on this Thanksgiving Day! I pray that your Thanksgiving table is full of your favourite food and people.

-May you and your family enjoy a grand feast and a lovely day. Happy Thanksgiving to you!

-Sending you good wishes on this Thanksgiving Day! I pray that you have all the best delights in life. Happy Thanksgiving!

-Our homes may be far apart, but our hearts are very close. Happy Thanksgiving to you! I miss you.

-I pray may all the good things in life be yours in abundance. Wishing you a relaxing and restful holiday!

– May you celebrate this Thanksgiving with love in your heart and vision in your mind. Happy Thanksgiving!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.