Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes and greetings to share with your siblings

Raksha Bandhan is dedicated to the eternal bonding between brothers and sisters. According to the Hindu calendar, this auspicious event happens on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan. This year, the joyous festival will be celebrated on 11 August 2022. Drikpanchang states that the Raksha Bandhan muhurat will begin at 8:51 pm and will last till 9:13 pm on 11 August this year. However, the full moon or ‘Purnima’ will continue till 12 August at 7:05 am. Thus, some people will also observe the festival the next day.

During this period, sisters from almost every household in the country will tie a sacred thread on their brothers’ wrists as a symbol of protection and care. They also apply tilak on their brothers’ foreheads and pray for their long life ahead. This decorated thread is known as ‘Rakhi’. There is also a tradition of exchanging gifts between brothers and sisters. After the initial ritual gets done, the brothers take the oath to always protect their sisters.

Here, we have come up with a list of wishes and greetings that brothers and sisters can share with each other on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan:

Happy Raksha Bandhan to my leg-puller, my gatekeeper, and the only individual who knows every secret about me. Thank you for continually being there.

We can be apart in distance but never in heart. Sending you loads of love and chocolates on this Raksha Bandhan. Happy Rakhi!

A very Happy Raksha Bandhan to the most annoying person of my life and strangely also the person I love the most. Happy Rakhi!

Having an elder brother like you makes me feel safe in this cruel world. On this Raksha Bandhan, I pray for you to have a healthy and happy life!

You will always be on the top of my go-to person list if I have to find someone to annoy. I love you and Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May our bond become stronger with every passing year. Wishing you a very happy Rakhi!

