Lohri is a popular harvest festival that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm all across Punjab, and parts of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Delhi. This year, it will be celebrated on 14 January. On this day, people get together and light a bonfire to celebrate the harvest. This is also the day when the Sun begins its journey towards the Northern hemisphere. The day marks the end of harsh and cold winters and welcomes warmer days. There are also a lot of customs that are associated with the day, including fun rituals for the young ones who go to collect Lohri gifts, treats and items from neighbours and also sing traditional folk songs.

The festival becomes even more special when it’s a new family member’s first Lohri, as the celebrations are done in a grand way. Whether it’s a newborn or a new bride in the family, people ensure that their first Lohri is a memorable one.

So, get your outfits ready, light a bonfire and don’t forget to wish your loved ones with these messages:

In the light of the bonfire, I pray and hope that the enthusiasm of this vibrant occasion stays in your life forever and may you have a wonderful year ahead. Wishing you a warm and a very Happy Lohri. May you and your loved ones always enjoy this wonderful festival together.

Sending warmest Lohri wishes to you and your family! May the almighty keep showering his blessings on you. Have a lot of sweets in the warmth of a bonfire.

On this auspicious occasion of Lohri, I wish you are blessed with peace, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Lohri!

Hope that these positive vibes of Lohri take all your distress and fill your day with happiness and success. May you have a great time with your loved ones, making it a memorable day of the year.

Let this festive season bring happiness and joy to your life. Happy Lohri!

Wishing that you get new opportunities to turn your dreams into reality and all your efforts into achievements. Happy Lohri 2023!

Enjoy Kheer and Moongphalli this harvest season. Embrace the happiness that comes your way. Happy Lohri to all!!

