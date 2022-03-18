Happy Holi 2022: Check date, time, history and significance of the festival of colours

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 1:29 pm on 17 March (Thursday) and end on 18 March (Friday) at 12:47 pm

Holi, popularly known as the festival of colours, is just around the corner. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil. The two-day extravaganza, which is celebrated across the country with vigour entails playing with colours and water and eating delicious cuisines.

As per Hindu calendar, Holi will be celebrated on 18 March this year. The day prior to Holi will see Holika Dahan followed by the main festivities.

Holi also marks the onset of the spring season and the end of winter. Those who celebrate this festival believe that the celebrations bring happiness and colours into the lives of people.

Date and Time:

Celebrations for Holi begin on the evening of Purnima. Choti Holi (small event), celebrated a day prior to the main festival, will be marked on 17 March this year.

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 1:29 pm on 17 March (Thursday) and end on 18 March (Friday) at 12:47 pm.

For those observing fast and performing puja, Bhadra Punchha will begin at 9:06 pm and conclude at 10:16 pm on 17 March. The following day, it will commence from 10:16 pm and end at 12:13 pm.

History and Significance:

As per Hindu mythology, Holi originates from the saga of Hiranyakashyap, the demon king and his pious son Prahlad, who was an ardent follower of Lord Vishnu. The father-son represented good and evil, which is why Hiranyakashyap was displeased with him.

One day the demon king decided to incinerate Prahlad with the help of his sister, Holika. For the unversed, Holika was immune to fire. Hiranyakashyap came up with an idea to kill Prahlad with the help of fire. The next morning, Holika sat in the fire with Prahlad on his father’s orders. The fire however did not harm Prahlad and instead, engulfed Holika in flames.

Holi celebrates this victory of a worshipper of Lord Vishnu over the wicked King Hiranyakashyap and Holika.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.