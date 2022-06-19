Happy Father’s Day 2022: Some exciting gift ideas for your dad

The first father’s day was celebrated on 19 June 1910 as June was the birth month of Sonora’s father. However, in 1966, US President Lyndon B. Johnson officially declared the day and in 1972, President Richard Nixon designated the third Sunday of June as father’s day.

Father’s Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June. This year, the day will fall on 19 June. Father’s Day is celebrated to honour the role of our fathers in our lives and to mark the sacrifices they make to gift us a happy and healthy life.

The idea of father’s day was first introduced by Sonora Smart Dodd whose father was a Civil War veteran. She marked the day to celebrate her father’s attempt at being a single father who raised six children including Sonora after their mother passed away during childbirth.

Sometimes, the role of our fathers is overlooked. They hardly ask for anything. Though a single day is not enough to respect their love and sacrifices, we can only make them feel special on this day. Here we have come up with some exciting gift ideas for our dads :

Wallet: It may be a very common idea, but to gift a classy wallet on father’s day can indeed bring a smile to your father’s face. It will be a useful gift and will remind him of you whenever he carries the wallet with him.

Grooming essentials: A grooming kit box can be the best gift that your father can imagine. The box can include grooming products like deodorant, body wash, shaving cream and hair paste which can be used regularly to take care of skin, hair, beard and moustache.

Gadgets: If your father is a kind of geek type and loves to use the latest gadgets, an electronic accessory like a tablet, smartphone, headset etc can be a good choice to make him happy.

Sneakers: The cool dads who have the hobby of collecting sneakers and sports shoes, will be really happy to get the latest collection on the day. You can also do twinning with your father by buying the same pair for yourself too.

Sunglasses: A cool and stylish sunglass will not only give a classy look to your 'superhero' but also will protect him from the blazing heat of summer.

Smart Watch: Nowadays, smartwatch is a thing! Apart from its smart look, smart watches have several crucial features. Along with time, your dad can track some of his basic health conditions like heart rate, blood pressure level, respiratory rate and many more.

Books: For those fathers who love spending time with books, a few books from their favourite authors can be the best gifts. They can spend their leisure reading those books and also decorate their bookshelves with their favourite ones.

Favourite Food: For those fathers who are foodies in nature, you can prepare some of their favourite dishes or can take them out for lunch or dinner on the special day. You can also gift a box full of their favourite food items including sweets, cakes and chocolates.

